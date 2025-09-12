Cyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

See more sharing options

Calgary police said a cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the city’s southwest on Friday afternoon.

Officers said the collision happened on 17 Avenue S.W. at Stoney Trail around 3:40 p.m.

Multiple road closures were in effect as emergency crews respond to the situation.

As of publishing, 17 Avenue was closed in both direction across Stoney, along with all ramps and access points at the intersection.

Major delays are expected in the area.

More to come…