Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Cyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 6:51 pm
1 min read
The shoulder patch of a Calgary Police Service officer is pictured in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The shoulder patch of a Calgary Police Service officer is pictured in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police said a cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the city’s southwest on Friday afternoon.

Officers said the collision happened on 17 Avenue S.W. at Stoney Trail around 3:40 p.m.

Multiple road closures were in effect as emergency crews respond to the situation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As of publishing, 17 Avenue was closed in both direction across Stoney, along with all ramps and access points at the intersection.

Major delays are expected in the area.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Calgary mayor talks about several issues impacting the city'
Calgary mayor talks about several issues impacting the city
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices