Maritimes left off Ottawa’s ‘nation-building’ projects list for now

As part of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plans to strengthen Canada’s economy, he’s selected five projects to streamline through the country’s regulatory processes.

While no Maritime project made the cut, the prime minister did commit to working with Nova Scotia to develop offshore wind farms.

The five “nation-building projects” unveiled Thursday include expanding LNG production in British Columbia and upgrading the Port of Montreal.

These projects are aimed at various sectors, identified as energy, materials and shipping and logistics.

“Seems like we’re kind of the poor cousin in Confederation here and the focus is on the big girls and boys in the rest of the country,” said Mount Allison University public policy and politics Prof. Mario Levesque.

St. Thomas University political scientist Jamie Gillies says Carney had to prioritize projects with the nearest completion date.

“I think he has selected realistic projects that could have, if not an immediate impact, something we could see in 2026 and 2027,” said Gillies.

The federal government is already turning its attention to the second phase of the initiative: projects that could be next in line but need more work before they can be streamlined.

This includes Wind West, a wind power project based in Nova Scotia that could possibly involve the whole Atlantic region.

The prime minister said Thursday he had directed the new Major Projects Office to create business development teams to work with the provinces to make Wind West and other early-stage projects a reality.

“Expanding and developing the Atlantic Canadian grid in any way is probably needed,” said Gillies.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston praised the inclusion of the Wind West project for possible phase 2 — calling it a project of national significance.

“We believe in his vision of Canada as an energy superpower and feel strongly that Nova Scotia can contribute much to reaching this goal,” Houston said Thursday in a statement.

“Recognition of Wind West as a project of national interest is an important first step in the process.”

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt’s office has not responded to requests for an interview on the subject.