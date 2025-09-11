2 B.C. projects make the list of Canada’s 1st major nation-building projects

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the first five of his government’s major nation-building projects on Thursday morning and two of them are in B.C.

The projects, part of the Major Projects Office, include LNG Canada Phase 2 in Kitimat and the expansion of the Red Chris Mine in Northwestern B.C.

They also include the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Clarington, Ontario, the Terminal Container Project to expand the Port of Montreal, and the he McIlvenna Bay Foreign Copper Mine Project in Saskatchewan.

Carney said that combined, these five projects will generate more than $60 billion for the Canadian economy and create tens of thousands of high-paying careers for workers.

He also said they continue to work on ways to ensure that Canada is growing its economy while promoting its energy sector, but also focused on securing an environmental future.

LNG Canada Phase 2 – Kitimat

This project would double LNG Canada’s production of liquefied natural gas, making it the second-largest facility of its kind in the world, according to the Canadian government.

The project is expected to attract $33B in private-sector capital to the country and support jobs and economic growth in Kitimat.

It will also deliver low-carbon intensity Canadian energy to global markets and strengthen trading partners.

Red Chris Mine expansion – Northwest B.C.

This project is set to expand the mine’s lifespan and increase Canada’s annual copper production by more than 15 per cent, employ about 1,500 workers during operations and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70 per cent while operational.

The federal government says it will work closely with the Tahltan Nation on the project and this mine is part of the proposed Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor.

The Major Projects Office is considering that corridor as an opportunity for critical minerals development, clean power transmission, Indigenous project leadership and a potential new conservation area the size of Greece.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, B.C. Premier David Eby announced an extension of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, which is Canada’s largest copper mine, producing an average of 132,000 tonnes each year.

Construction has begun on the project, which will extend its life from 2028 to 2046.

The extension project is a partnership between Teck, First Nations and all levels of government.

“This work that we did in partnership with Teck and Indigenous leadership from the nation to deliver this day means jobs for thousands of British Columbians, it means billions of dollars of economic activity in our province,” Eby said.

The extension project is the largest critical minerals investment in B.C. history.