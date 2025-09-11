Toronto police chief signs on to new 4-year term

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has had his term at the top of the city’s force extended by four years.

In a Thursday afternoon announcement, the Toronto Police Services Board confirmed Demkiw’s contract, first signed in 2022, had been extended.

Board Chair Shelley Carroll said the contract renewal was a “very important step” to bringing stability to the police force.

“Chief Demkiw has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the people of Toronto,” she told reporters.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“A steady and thoughtful approach to leadership and a genuine commitment to building trust with communities and with the members of the service.”

Demkiw assumed his role as police chief in December 2022 as a 32-year veteran of the service. At the time, he was the acting deputy chief of the force’s specialized operations command.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been a police officer for over 35 years here in Toronto,” he said. “I was born here, I grew up here, and I do love this city. Serving as chief of police is the honour of my life.”