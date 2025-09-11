Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police chief signs on to new 4-year term

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw speaks to media during a press conference announcing the seizure of 835 kilograms of cocaine, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw speaks to media during a press conference announcing the seizure of 835 kilograms of cocaine, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has had his term at the top of the city’s force extended by four years.

In a Thursday afternoon announcement, the Toronto Police Services Board confirmed Demkiw’s contract, first signed in 2022, had been extended.

Board Chair Shelley Carroll said the contract renewal was a “very important step” to bringing stability to the police force.

“Chief Demkiw has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the people of Toronto,” she told reporters.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A steady and thoughtful approach to leadership and a genuine commitment to building trust with communities and with the members of the service.”

Demkiw assumed his role as police chief in December 2022 as a 32-year veteran of the service. At the time, he was the acting deputy chief of the force’s specialized operations command.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been a police officer for over 35 years here in Toronto,” he said. “I was born here, I grew up here, and I do love this city. Serving as chief of police is the honour of my life.”

Click to play video: 'Toronto police body camera footage captures 2023 shooting of homeless man'
Toronto police body camera footage captures 2023 shooting of homeless man
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices