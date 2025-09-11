Edmonton’s top mayoral candidates to take part in debate on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians will be able to see some of the city’s mayoral candidates go head to head Friday night, when the top five, as determined by polling, will participate in a debate.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Global News, is hosting the sold-out 2025 mayoral debate on Friday, Sept. 12 at the JW Marriott hotel.

Based on a Leger poll released at the end of August ranking mayoral voting intention in Edmonton, the following candidates have been invited to participate: Tim Cartmell, Rahim Jaffer, Andrew Knack, Omar Mohammad and Michael Walters.

Global News recently spoke with all of those candidates about their priorities on the campaign trail.

After the debate, Global News will also present the debate questions to the other mayoral candidates registered with the City of Edmonton, in order for them to make their case for council’s top job. Those responses will be added to this story.

Edmonton voters who were unable to secure tickets for the sold-out event will be able to watch the first 30 minutes of the debate live on Global Edmonton’s television channel, while the full 90-minute debate will be streamed at the top of this story, on YouTube, Stack TV, Amazon Prime, Pluto TV and on our Global News livestream channel.

To help voters gather the information that will help inform their decisions at the ballot box in October, three Edmontonians will be asking a range of questions: 880 CHED talk radio host Shaye Ganam, former MLA and current Edmonton Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Doug Griffiths and Lloyd Sadd Navacord president and CEO Chris Huebner.

The debate will be moderated by Global Edmonton anchor Carole Anne Devaney.

Election day is Monday, October 20.

Come back to this story on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to watch the debate.