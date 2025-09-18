Edmonton mayoral candidates weigh in on 10 issues that matter to voters

Edmontonians were able to see some of the city’s mayoral candidates go head to head Friday night, when the top five, as determined by polling, participated in a debate.

Based on a Leger poll released at the end of August ranking mayoral voting intention in Edmonton, the following candidates were invited to participate: Tim Cartmell, Rahim Jaffer, Andrew Knack, Omar Mohammad and Michael Walters.

Global News recently spoke with all of those candidates about their priorities on the campaign trail.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Global News, hosted the sold-out 2025 mayoral debate on Friday, Sept. 12 at the JW Marriott hotel. The debate was moderated by Global Edmonton anchor Carole Anne Devaney.

To help voters gather the information that will help inform their decisions at the ballot box in October, three Edmontonians asked a range of questions: 880 CHED talk radio host Shaye Ganam, former MLA and current Edmonton Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Doug Griffiths and Lloyd Sadd Navacord president and CEO Chris Huebner.

Afterwards, Global News sent the debate questions to the other mayoral candidates registered with the City of Edmonton, in order for them to make their case for council’s top job.

Council Sentiment. Recent polling conducted for the Edmonton Chamber indicates almost 60 percent of Edmontonians feel City Council is not on the right track. Do you agree? If so, what is the right track? And how would you, as Mayor, get us there? Basic City Services. Snow clearing, garbage pickup and pothole repair are some of the core services Edmontonians rely on every day. What could the city do without to maintain or improve those services? Taxes. The number one issue in a recent Chamber survey was lowering taxes. During the last four-year term, City Councillors voted to increase property taxes by just over 17 percent. How do you propose to address the issue? Jobs & Economic Development. Edmonton’s unemployment rate remains among the highest in Canada, while our GDP growth has consistently lagged the national average for more than a decade. At the same time, commercial property taxes are nearly 50% higher than residential rates. To keep Edmonton a competitive city, what specific actions will you take to attract investment, create jobs, and ensure a fair and balanced tax burden? Downtown Revitalization. Edmonton’s downtown is still struggling with high commercial vacancy rates, and fewer people working in the core since the pandemic. At the same time, businesses are telling the Chamber they need a vibrant downtown to attract talent, investment, and customers. As mayor, what specific policies or investments would you prioritize to revitalize our downtown? Transit, Infrastructure & City Services. Construction is a major frustration for people trying to get around the city – whether it’s bridge and road maintenance or LRT construction. Delays and cost overruns have also plagued some of those high-profile projects. Are you concerned with how we build and plan these projects, and if so, what would you change? Core Safety. Some Edmontonians say they’re reluctant to visit the city’s core. We’ve heard business owners and residents say, crime and disorder are so bad they’re on the verge of leaving. Is downtown and the core safe? And what will you do to make people feel safe? In the last four years, Edmonton has seen an increase in homelessness and a change to how we deal with encampments. Tied into this is the fact that, according to the Chamber survey, one in four Edmontonians surveyed said “reducing poverty” in the city should be a priority. How has the City handled these related issues? What would you do differently? Another contentious issue is infill. Successive city councils have stressed it’s too expensive for Edmonton to keep expanding. They say we need to become denser. But people living in established neighbourhoods have balked at the city’s plan to allow for larger, denser developments. How does your plan for infill balance these competing needs? Bike lanes are one example of the Provincial Government taking a more active role in civic issues. The Municipal Affairs Minister, for example, has talked about forcing the City to remove bike lanes. How would you work with the provincial government – and what kind of provincial involvement in civic affairs would you consider acceptable?

These are the candidates who received the questions:

Paul Bakhmut

Ronald Stewart Billingsley, Jr.

Tony Caterina

Abdul Malik Chukwudi

Vanessa Denman

Andy Andrzej Gudanowski

Utha Nadauk

Olney Tugwell

The responses we received are below, in alphabetical order of last name, without any editing.

Paul Bakhmut

1. Council Sentiment

Absolutely. When 60% of Edmontonians say council is off-track, that’s a clear message. The current council has lost focus on what matters most, which is delivering great services that people need and want while keeping taxes affordable. Instead of endless stall, we need a City Hall that delivers results all Edmontonians can see and measure. As Mayor, I will enforce transparency and service standards that make sense to hold departments accountable. The right track is simple: a government that serves the people, not itself.

2. Basic City Services

Edmonton families are paying more but getting less. That stops with me. We’ll cut the waste first to stop endless consultants, duplicate programs, and projects that serve politicians instead of people. Every department will justify every dollar they spend. We’ll modernize operations to do more with less, and redirect savings to what people actually need: roads that don’t wreck our cars, snow clearing that works, and garbage pickup we can count on. The basics aren’t glamorous, but they’re the foundation everything else is built on.

3. Taxes

A 17% tax hike in four years is unacceptable. We need to stop treating Edmonton families like an ATM. We’ll control costs by cutting red tape, eliminating waste, and making government more efficient without mass layoffs. Every tax dollar needs to be justified, not just collected. We’ll also grow our tax base by attracting businesses so we can fund priorities without constantly hitting homeowners. The goal isn’t just lower taxes. We all need to get better value for every dollar we pay. Government should cost less and deliver more. This is what we can bring with efficiency and innovation.

4. Jobs & Economic Development

Edmonton has everything it takes to win. We just need leadership to get serious about being open for business. I’ll cut red tape in half and make Edmonton the easiest place in Canada to start and grow a company. We’ll build on our strengths in energy, construction, life sciences and advanced manufacturing while attracting new sectors like defense and space tech. Local procurement policies will keep more dollars in Edmonton, and policy-first innovation zones will attract companies that cannot test ideas anywhere else in Canada. We will align with our post-secondary institutions to ensure Edmonton has the talent for the jobs of today and the future. Most importantly, we’ll stop punishing job creators. When businesses succeed, Edmonton families get good jobs and opportunities.

5. Downtown Revitalization

A strong Edmonton needs a strong downtown. Right now, too many storefronts are empty and too many people avoid the core. As Mayor, I will launch downtown revival incentives to bring back restaurants, shops, and services. I will improve safety through better lighting, visible policing, and community partnerships. Festivals, arts, and sports events will activate public spaces year-round. We will also make it easier for small businesses to open downtown by cutting permitting times and reducing costs. Edmonton’s downtown can once again be a magnet for talent, investment, and pride, but only if City Hall makes it a priority.

6. Transit, Infrastructure & City Services

Edmontonians are tired of orange cones that never move and projects that never end. The problem is poor planning and zero accountability. I will bring in independent project audits, set firm deadlines, and publish performance results for every major project. We’ll use modern technology to fix problems before they become crises. No more blank checks for contractors who can’t deliver on time and on budget. And we will stop pouring money into projects that don’t serve people. Edmontonians deserve efficient, on-time, on-budget delivery. With better planning and accountability, construction can serve citizens instead of slowing them down.

7. Core Safety

Downtown doesn’t feel safe for too many families, and that’s killing our city’s heart. We need more visible police presence, faster response to disorder, and community partnerships that address problems before they escalate. Safety also means clean, well-lit public spaces and events that bring good energy downtown. We’ll fix broken windows before they become broken neighborhoods. We also need to begin addressing root causes like housing, addiction, and unemployment. Edmonton’s core should be a place where families feel comfortable bringing their kids, not somewhere they avoid after dark.

8. Homelessness and encampments

The current approach has been all talk, no results. Edmonton needs a strategy focused on outcomes, not endless debates about jurisdiction. Homelessness and poverty are complex, but we can do better. My plan is to partner directly with frontline organizations that deliver results, ensure shelters and housing options are safe and accessible, and align services with provincial and federal supports. We all need to work together and introduce real accountability. We must also connect people to training and jobs so they can build a path out of poverty.

9. Infill

Edmonton needs to grow smarter, not just bigger. Infill is important for affordability and sustainability, but it must be done in a way that respects communities. We’ll focus density where it belongs and protect what makes communities special. The key is clear rules that everyone understands, faster approvals for projects that fit, and real community input that actually matters. Done right, infill means more housing choices and stronger local businesses. Done wrong, it creates conflict. We’ll do it right.

10. Bike lanes

Edmontonians do not want a fight between City Hall and the Province. They want leaders to work together to solve problems. I’ll bring a strong relationship with the province based on mutual respect and shared goals. We need all levels of government working together. I’ll defend Edmonton’s interests while finding common ground. Edmonton needs a Mayor who can build strong relationships with all levels of government while defending local decision-making and keeping the city’s best interests at the table.

Ronald Stewart Billingsley, Jr.

1. Council Sentiment

No, council is not on the right track. We need bold leadership that takes real action — not just talks about it. While other candidates echoed my ideas during the Sept. 12 debate, such as opposing the event park and supporting wraparound homelessness services, I question who would act decisively. I would push to reverse the Rexall Place deal or build a new centralized shelter, funded in part by taxing places of worship. As a suspended lawyer currently out of work, I’m uniquely motivated and trained to advocate for legal reform, and would work tirelessly with council and the Province. I ask voters for their trust — I would serve with energy, accountability, and purpose.

2. Basic City Services

This is a minor issue, in my opinion, and not a focus in my platform. Services like snow clearing and garbage pickup are fine overall. Most complaints are reactionary — nobody notices until there’s a problem. That said, if we want to maintain or slightly improve these services without increasing costs, we need to scrutinize the budget and cut from less essential areas, not core services. Status quo is acceptable here. My focus will remain on major systemic issues like housing, taxation fairness, and urban revitalization.

3. Taxes

To address property tax increases, I again propose taxing places of worship as a start. They use city infrastructure and should pay their fair share. If they can’t sustain operations with this responsibility, they need to close — tough love, but fair. I’d also carefully scrutinize the city budget and prioritize essential core services. But, the reality is that we can’t freeze taxes and eliminate debt without trade-offs. I’d aim to balance the books responsibly, not through unrealistic promises. I’d have to carefully study the city budget if elected, in consultation with the other council members.

4. Jobs & Economic Development

I support small businesses — I’ve run one, I’ve worked in a couple, and I know the struggles. We need to reduce commercial tax pressure especially on small businesses. While commercial rates will always be higher than residential, small businesses are the economic backbone of our city and indeed, country, and they deserve support. I’d also push for local hiring incentives, streamline permits, and ensure fair access to city contracts. A vibrant, competitive economy starts with empowering local entrepreneurs.

5. Downtown Revitalization

Downtown can be made safer and more accessible. I support immediate repurposing of vacant office buildings into residential suites. Calgary is ahead of us on the transition to residential. We need to catch up. A vibrant core attracts business, so revitalization must also include affordable housing, small business incentives, and more public events to bring people back into the core. Let’s utilize as much vacant space as possible, in this new era of working from home and flex time. We simply do not need as much office space as there currently is. The owners of these vacant buildings have to see that reality and get on board with the shift.

6. Transit, Infrastructure & City Services

We must hold contractors accountable — penalties for missed deadlines and incentives for early or on-time completion. Also, if no work is happening at a site in any given 24 hour period, barricades must be removed for that day to ease congestion, wherever it is practicable/ possible to do so. I support LRT and public transit expansion, but oversight and transparency must be improved.

7. Core Safety

The core is generally safe — I live in the core myself. I have, however, also witnessed crime firsthand downtown. I suggest more deterrents: better camera coverage, visible security, and arming frontline peace officers and security guards. But crime remains the exception, not the rule. Fear can be addressed by improving visibility of safety measures and making sure the city is responsive to issues. Reporting crimes with a “neighborhood watch” approach also is a responsibility of all residents.

8. Homelessness & Encampments

Homelessness is my top issue. Encampments exist because people have no real alternatives — especially in winter. The city’s approach has lacked compassion and urgency. We need a large, centralized shelter facility with mental health and addiction wraparound supports, paid for primarily by taxing places of worship. Vacant commercial buildings should also be repurposed immediately. Housing is a human right. We are one of the coldest major cities in the world, and it is inhumane to turn a blind eye to those without homes particularly in the winter months. Lives continue to be at stake.

9. Infill

I fully support infills. Build new, build big, and build up — not out. Sprawl makes city services more expensive and the city harder to navigate. While I understand the concerns of residents in older neighbourhoods, infill is a necessary part of growth. We must embrace it with smart design and community consultation, but it’s an inevitable reality in a growing, modern city. I lived in Rossdale myself, where infills are commonplace. I would like to recalculate, however, the developer percentages on off-site levies and cost of new infrastructure to shift more of the cost to developers and away from taxpayers.

10. Bike Lanes

I’ve changed my mind on bike lanes — now I love them. Active transportation is good for health, traffic, and the environment. On the province’s involvement: collaboration is welcome, but local decisions should stay local. I’d push back against provincial overreach, especially when it’s political posturing. Constructive partnership is key, but Edmonton should control its own planning and infrastructure.

Tony Caterina

1. Council Sentiment

I agree with the 60% of Edmontonians who feel City Council is off track. Overspending, excessive tax hikes, and misplaced priorities have eroded public trust. As mayor, I’ll chart the right course with decisive, no-nonsense leadership. My focus will be ensuring safety and security, rigorously reviewing departments for fiscal responsibility, and eliminating wasteful spending. I’ll foster collaboration with councillors, leveraging my tireless work ethic to deliver results, not excuses. By securing more provincial and federal funding, we’ll invest in infrastructure renewal over multibillion dollar new projects, affordability, and community vitality. My proven track record of tough, transparent leadership will rebuild trust and make Edmonton a safer, stronger, and more prosperous city for all its citizens.

2. Basic City Services

Edmontonians rely on snow clearing, garbage pickup, and pothole repairs—core services that must be reliable. To maintain and improve these, we can do without wasteful spending, like millions in bloated consultant contracts and non-essential administrative overhead. As mayor, I’ll work for zero layoffs or cuts to core services by rigorously reviewing departments for efficiency, staying within our budget. Edmonton’s $5-billion debt eats 11% of our annual budget in interest alone. Prioritizing infrastructure renewal over multi-billion-dollar mega-projects will keep roads safe and passable. My tough, transparent leadership will streamline operations, secure provincial funding, and deliver results without excuses, ensuring core services are enhanced while making Edmonton safer, stronger, and more fiscally responsible.

3. Taxes

Emontonians, you’re fed up with the endless annual tax hikes which crushes their wallets. As your mayor, I’ll keep taxes to a minimum by slashing frivolous vanity spending and bloated bureaucracy. Maximizing all departments for efficiency will keep your money where it belongs: in your pocket. The cities long-term $5-billion debt, eating 11% of the budget just for interest, is a disaster. I’ll push hard for provincial grants and smart debt repayment, not crazy 25% tax cuts that’d gut general services and lead to city worker layoffs. My no-excuses leadership will protect core services like snow clearing while making Edmonton affordable. Vote for me to make your tax dollars work harder.

4. Jobs & Economic Development

Edmontonians, our far to high unemployment and decade of lagging GDP growth are hurting us, while commercial taxes 50% higher than residential chase businesses away. As mayor, I’ll fix this with real action. First, prioritize Horse Hill Energy Park for value-added industries, creating thousands of jobs and competing with Nisku by streamlining permits—no mega-projects, just smart incentives funded by cutting waste. I’ll partner provincially to diversify our economy, removing barriers and roadblocks supporting all businesses in Edmonton. For fair taxes, shift the burden: Phase in 25% business tax cuts over four years, balanced by new revenue from growth, protecting homeowners. My decisive leadership will deliver jobs and affordability—vote Tony Caterina to make Edmonton thrive.

5. Downtown Revitalization

Answer: Edmonton’s downtown is struggling—20% vacancy rates, fewer workers since the pandemic, and businesses needing vibrancy to attract talent. Safety and security are Edmontonians’ top priority. As mayor, I’ll boost safety and security by collaborating with the Edmonton Police Service, Transit Community Safety Teams, Corporate Security Peace Officers, and Alberta Community Peace Officers, maximizing efficiency within our budget. I’ll partner with property owners to remove barriers, making it easier to convert empty offices into more affordable housing. Council must reverse anti-car policies, improving parking access and affordability for suburban visitors and workers. My proven leadership will deliver a thriving downtown with more homes, better accessibility, and business opportunities, restoring pride for Edmontonians.

6. Transit, Infrastructure & City Services

Yes, I’m deeply concerned about Edmonton’s transit and infrastructure projects, plagued by delays and cost overruns, like the Valley Line LRT’s cracked piers causing major delays on the west line and wasting taxpayer dollars. As mayor, I’ll prioritize fiscal responsibility by switching to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for future mass transit expansions—more flexible and cost-effective than multi-billion-dollar LRT mega-projects—saving billions in debt and avoiding endless construction disruptions. I’ll rigorously review departments to eliminate wasteful spending, like bloated consultant contracts, ensuring core services like road maintenance and pothole repairs stay on budget and on time. Collaborating with provincial partners for funding, my no-nonsense leadership will deliver results without excuses, keeping Edmonton moving safely and taxes down.

7. Core Safety

Safety and security are Edmontonians’ top concerns, and downtown’s core is not safe enough, with crime and disorder driving residents and businesses away. As mayor, I’ll implement a zero-tolerance policy for open illegal drug use and criminal activity on transit and across Edmonton. I’ll rebuild trust between City Council and the Edmonton Police Commission, forming a unified committee to integrate the Edmonton Police Service, Transit Community Safety Teams, Corporate Security Peace Officers, and Alberta Community Peace Officers for maximum efficiency without raising budgets or taxes. This collaborative approach will enhance public safety, making downtown a vibrant place where people want to live, open businesses, and visit. My no-nonsense leadership will deliver results, restoring confidence in our core.

8. Homelessness and encampments

Over fifteen years ago, Edmonton vowed to end homelessness in a decade, yet our homeless population has doubled despite spending hundreds of millions on grants, land, and social agency operations, housing over 20,000 people. Homelessness is a provincial and federal responsibility, but Edmontonians have helped pay the bills. As mayor, I’ll reject another empty 10-year promise and will lead a rigorous review of failed policies, exploring public-private housing partnerships to build affordable homes and enhanced safety and security measures to reduce encampments. With federal and provincial deficits affecting future grants, we can’t afford more of the same. My no-nonsense leadership will redirect funds from ineffective programs to proven strategies, reducing poverty and homelessness while respecting taxpayers’ dollars.

9. Infill

Bylaw 20001 is a critical issue for Edmontonians, disrupting neighbourhoods with its reckless, wild-west building rules. Councillor Cartmell, who backed and voted for 20001, now flip-flops to save votes, while Councillor Knack doubles down on infill. As the only mayoral candidate committed to repealing this flawed bylaw, I’ll move to scrap 20001 and revert to Bylaw 12800, which balances density with sensible infill rules, including zero-clearance restrictions, better parking requirements, and the mature neighbourhood overlay. This protects homeowners while enabling controlled growth. I’ll push for zoning changes to accelerate Blatchford’s buildout and develop healthy neighbourhoods on the exhibition grounds. My no-nonsense leadership will deliver fair infill policies that respect taxpayers and preserve our neighbourhoods’ character.

10. Bike lanes

I’m opposed to spending hundreds of millions on bike lane expansions that clog traffic and hinder goods and services by removing commuter roadways. Bill 20, the Traffic Safety Act, gives Alberta authority over highways—including Edmonton’s streets—prompting Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen’s calls to remove underused bike lanes on key routes. As mayor, I’d collaborate with the province on funding and safety standards, ensuring removals include local input. Acceptable involvement means shared resources for efficient projects. I support cost-effective alternatives like multi-use lanes on 69 Avenue West End, 23 Avenue South Side, and 66 Street North End, replacing grass boulevards with wide asphalt paths. Diverting bikes from main roads boosts safety and security for all users, keeping Edmontonians and commerce moving effectively.

Abdul Malik Chukwudi

1. Council Sentiment

Yes—Edmontonians are right. Council is off track. We’re $4.4B in debt, $73M in deficit, and paying $1.5M a day in interest. That’s not leadership. The right track means living within our means, delivering core services, and restoring trust. As Mayor, I’ll freeze wasteful spending, enforce strict accountability on major projects, and refocus tax dollars on roads, safety, and services families actually use. Edmonton deserves results, not excuses.

2. Basic Services

Edmontonians expect the basics—roads, snow clearing, garbage—done right, before pet projects. To protect these services, I’ll cut red tape, trim bureaucracy, and pause non-essential programs. No more spending millions on projects that don’t help everyday families. Dollars must flow to plows, potholes, and pickups—not experiments and failed mega-projects. I’ll make sure core services are delivered efficiently, reliably, and with clear accountability. That’s how we rebuild trust.

3. Taxes

Families and businesses can’t keep absorbing tax hikes. Council’s 17% increase in four years is unacceptable. I’ll freeze property tax hikes by cutting waste, restructuring bloated departments, and finding new revenues through growth—not squeezing taxpayers. I’ll also demand provincial fairness, so Edmonton isn’t left shortchanged as Alberta’s capital. With fiscal discipline and investment attraction, we can lower pressure on families and businesses while delivering the services people rely on.

4. Jobs & Economy

Edmonton must get competitive again. Businesses face high costs and red tape, while jobs flee. I’ll rebalance commercial and residential taxes, cut bureaucracy, and provide small business relief. Then we market Edmonton as a hub for energy innovation, technology, tourism, and green industries. A predictable, low-tax environment attracts employers. Investment and confidence—not more taxes—will create the jobs and prosperity Edmontonians deserve.

5. Downtown Revitalization

Downtown must be safe, affordable, and vibrant. My plan: first, restore safety with stronger police presence and support for those struggling with homelessness and addiction. Second, cut taxes and offer incentives for businesses to reopen downtown. Third, activate the core with housing, sports, festivals, and culture that bring people back. Edmonton’s heart is downtown—reviving it means jobs, tourism, and pride in our city again.

6. Transit & Infrastructure

Yes, I’m concerned. We’ve poured billions into LRT, with endless delays and overruns. That must end. My approach: smaller, staged projects, built on time and on budget, with strict oversight and penalties for failure. Transparent reporting and independent audits will be mandatory. Most importantly, we must fix existing infrastructure before chasing prestige projects. I’ll ensure efficiency, accountability, and results—not waste.

7. Core Safety

Right now, downtown doesn’t feel safe—and that’s unacceptable. Businesses are leaving, and families stay away. I’ll make safety the top priority with more visible police, better lighting, and social supports for those in crisis. Edmonton’s downtown will only thrive if people believe it is safe. As Mayor, I’ll restore that confidence so residents, workers, and visitors can once again enjoy the core.

8. Homelessness & Poverty

The current approach has failed—homelessness is rising, and encampments aren’t safe. 5000 homeless people on the streets of Edmonton and 500 have lost their life in the last 4 years.My plan: expand mental health and addiction services with the province, and create job pathways for vulnerable Edmontonians. I’ll also cap rent increases and cut red tape to expand affordable housing. Reducing poverty means more than studies—it means real, measurable action that helps families rebuild.The downtown core is not safe. Businesses are leaving, families avoid it, and vulnerable Edmontonians are left behind. Council’s response was to cut frontline workers while spending $1.7 million evicting people from encampments in freezing winter. That’s not safety — that’s failure.

9. Infill

I support balanced growth, not reckless growth. Edmonton needs density—but it must respect neighbourhoods. That means upgrading roads, sewers, schools, and parking before dropping in plexes. My plan is to prioritize Blatchford and underused lands first, while letting communities shape how density fits locally. Growth should add housing, not subtract quality of life. I’ll ensure responsible density that works with residents, not against them.

10. Provincial Relations

The Province should be a partner, not a micromanager. Edmonton deserves fair funding for housing, transit, and policing—but decisions about our streets must be made here, not imposed from Edmonton or Calgary. I’ll work respectfully with the Province, but I’ll also stand firm against interference. The test is simple: if it benefits residents, I’ll welcome cooperation. If not, I’ll defend Edmonton’s right to govern itself.

Vanessa Denman

1. Council Sentiment

Yes, I agree — City Council has lost alignment with the people they serve. The right track is action, not endless advocacy. As Mayor, I will table motions already drafted: fixing the infill bylaw, giving businesses patio choice, and tackling derelict buildings. I will move Edmonton forward by introducing practical solutions, restoring accountability, and raising our city’s energy. But I’m only one vote in 13 — that’s why it’s critical Edmontonians also elect councillors aligned with community needs. Together, we can build a Council that listens, acts, and delivers.

2. Basic City Services

Snow clearing, garbage pickup, and potholes are non-negotiable basics. The City must stop spending energy on non-essential projects until core services are reliable. That means reviewing duplicate programs, expensive studies, and initiatives that don’t serve residents directly. I would redirect those dollars and staff hours into essential front-line service delivery. I will also introduce a transparent “core services dashboard” so Edmontonians can see exactly how the City is performing and hold us accountable. By focusing on essentials first, we keep trust strong and neighbourhoods safe, clean, and functional.

3. Taxes

Edmontonians cannot afford another four years of rising taxes without accountability. As Mayor, I will freeze new non-essential spending, conduct a full value-for-money review of programs, and prioritize front-line services. Growth must be managed smarter — not simply by raising taxes. I will also push for fairer cost-sharing with provincial and federal governments, so Edmonton isn’t carrying unfair burdens alone. Moving forward means living within our means, while creating space for businesses and residents to thrive.

4. Jobs & Economic Development

To create jobs and attract investment, we must make Edmonton competitive again. I will move forward by:

Reviewing commercial property tax to rebalance unfair gaps.

Cutting red tape to speed up permits for businesses and development.

Championing key growth industries — tech, green energy, and logistics.

Partnering with local entrepreneurs and chambers to streamline support programs.

Edmonton’s energy comes from its people — we need to unlock their potential by creating a city that is easier, faster, and more affordable to do business in. That’s how we raise growth and opportunity.

5. Downtown Revitalization

Downtown cannot wait. As Mayor, I will prioritize safety, activation, and accountability. That means addressing derelict buildings quickly, creating incentives for small businesses to fill vacant storefronts, and programming events that bring families and workers back to the core. I will partner with arts, culture, and sports groups to animate downtown year-round — from festivals to night markets. We must also ensure reliable transit and visible community safety teams. Downtown should be a place people feel excited to visit, not avoid. Revitalization comes when safety, vibrancy, and opportunity meet.

6. Transit, Infrastructure & City Services

Yes, I am concerned. Too many projects have been plagued by delays, cost overruns, and poor planning. I will move Edmonton forward by demanding real accountability on timelines and budgets. That means strengthening procurement rules, requiring milestone reporting, and empowering independent oversight. We must also plan projects with neighbourhood impacts in mind — balancing growth with daily life. Edmonton can and should build with confidence, but that requires leadership that treats taxpayer money with respect and makes sure promises are delivered on time.

7. Core Safety

Downtown and the core do not feel safe for too many Edmontonians — and that must change. As Mayor, I will launch a Public Safety Summit within 60 days, bringing together police, health, community, and business partners. We will create a 12-month plan with clear actions on enforcement, outreach, and housing supports. Safety requires both compassion and accountability — people need to feel safe walking down Jasper Avenue, and vulnerable Edmontonians need access to real help. The right leadership can raise confidence, reduce fear, and bring people back downtown.

8. Homelessness, Encampments & Poverty

The City’s current approach has been reactive and inconsistent. Homelessness and poverty require both urgency and coordination. I will move Edmonton forward by working with service providers, provincial health, and federal housing programs to align supports — focusing on a housing-first approach paired with addiction and mental-health care. Encampments cannot remain unmanaged, but people cannot be left without safe alternatives. Poverty reduction is also about opportunity — jobs, education, and community supports. Edmonton must lead with compassion, while ensuring neighbourhood safety and dignity for all.

9. Infill

Infill can be a solution, but the current approach under Zoning Bylaw 12800 has ignored neighbourhood voices. I have drafted a motion to amend the bylaw — balancing density with community character, parking, and livability. I will invite Edmontonians to send me photos of problematic infill so we can build a transparent record of where the bylaw fails. Growth is important, but so is respect for residents who have invested in their communities. Infill must serve Edmonton, not the other way around.

10. Bike Lanes

Bike lanes are one example of decisions that didn’t always match neighbourhood needs. The Province should not be in the business of dictating local infrastructure — but the City must earn trust by listening to communities and learning from past mistakes. As Mayor, I will review what worked and what didn’t, then redesign future projects with proper consultation and flexibility. I will work with the Province collaboratively on big-picture issues like housing, health, and economic growth — but keep local planning decisions accountable to Edmontonians first.

Andy Andrzej Gudanowski

1. Council Sentiment

Recent polling conducted for the Edmonton Chamber indicates almost 60 percent of Edmontonians feel City Council is not on the right track. Do you agree? If so, what is the right track? And how would you, as Mayor, get us there?

The Mayor and City Councillors have forgotten the priorities of the social contract with citizens. They’ve forgotten about improving their lives, implementing housing programs, and improving the financial situation of the City and people. They have proven to us that they are not prepared to run the city, they are highly incompetent, empty-headed, lack the ability to think clearly, have reduced intellectual capabilities, and lack higher social integrity. They have their ears plugged and hands empty.

2. Basic City Services

As of today, I see no reason why the city should sacrifice anything to improve winter conditions for residents, improve garbage collection, or speed up pothole removal. I will be searching Canada and the world for ideas on how to reduce costs, simplify, and speed up the entire process of snow removal, garbage collection, and pothole removal. For example: As Mayor and City Manager, together with all Councillors, we will encourage all residents to continually cooperate with the city authorities, provide residents with basic equipment, reduce utility bills, and award prizes to residents.

3. Taxes

Freeze property taxes for four years, leaving fees unchanged.

Low-income individuals will be able to deduct rent from their income tax.

Reduce food prices; businesses should constantly seek new sources of supply.

Seek investors from Alberta, Canada, and abroad.

Encourage and assist citizens in starting new businesses,

Choosing favorable tax treatment,

Combining income sources,

Deducting tax losses,

A taking advantage of tax relief, exemptions, and deductions.

Solve the problems of unemployment, homelessness, low family income, and high tuition fees at local schools.

Certainly, sometimes it is impossible to do without the help of a consulting company, domestic or foreign.

4. Jobs & Economic Development

To attract investment, it’s necessary to present an attractive project with tangible financial and social benefits, create a positive image for the city, and ensure effective promotion and marketing. Of course, the Mayor and City Councillors play a significant role here.

Job creation: Continuous contact and consultation with all MLAs and MPs with offices in the city, jointly seeking funding, and creating a friendly environment. Ensure that people have adequate working conditions, for example, in professions such as security and food processing, and that people have health insurance. Building a culture of respect for diversity is crucial in our city. Over 100 different nationalities, seven major religious groups, and over 180 different social groups live in the city.

Implementing new, higher taxes never guarantees an immediate increase in city revenues. The 17% in taxes my colleagues have collected over the past few years hasn’t made the city any wealthier. I believe that a consistent tax level and effective collection of taxes, in accordance with the law, will be integral to a healthy economy and sound economic policy for the city over the next four years of my term as mayor.

5. Downtown Revitalization

We must remember that Edmonton is a multicultural city.

I will continually encourage residents to organize joint cultural initiatives in the city center, integrate communities, and build social ties. A key element is the involvement of residents, businesses, and non-governmental organizations in the planning and implementation of the City Center.

I will support local entrepreneurs, contribute to the creation of new jobs and the development of sustainable trade. I will increase the tourist and cultural potential of the city center. The long-awaited walking gallery, filled with cafes, boutiques, and small services, is a long-awaited project.

I will review buildings in need of renovation and modernization, including historic landmarks. New playgrounds and green spaces should be incorporated into the city center, while maintaining spatial order. The city center should gradually move closer to the Blatchford district (the old airport).

I will eliminate or mitigate the negative social and economic phenomena that have led to the crisis in the city center, and establish new rules for the rental of buildings and spaces.

6. Transit, Infrastructure & City Services

It’s obvious that we have to move with the times. Something will definitely need to be changed; something will need to be improved. After analyzing the entire city’s projects—past, present, and future—I’m certain that some projects can be put on hold, while I’ll give the green light to many. I’m very concerned about the metro line running through the city, impeding traffic on important sections of the streets, the constant changes to fare systems, by forgetting that we have seniors, low-income people, students, and people with disabilities.

7. Core Safety

In my mayoral campaign, I promised to reduce crime and homelessness by 60 to 80% by the end of 2026. And then I’ll take care of the rest. Program number three of my election campaign is called “How to Eliminate Crime to Zero.” The main element of the program is dividing the city into sectors, and creating a public center in each sector. Each center would house 5-6 family doctor’s offices, 5-6 psychologist/therapist offices, and 4-5 criminal lawyer’s offices to supervise the district. This would mean every Edmontonian could access free medical, psychological, and legal assistance before committing a crime. Failure to use a public center and committing a crime could result in an extended sentence and time in prison. We should certainly close down many agencies and clinics in the city that take public money and claim to be dealing with the problem of crime and homelessness, but they bring no results.

8. Homelessness and encampments

Above all, together with the City Councillors, I will get down to work. For years, successive teams of Mayors and City Councillors have relegated this homeless problem to the sidelines, leaving it to its own devices. The entire responsibility for this problem falls squarely on the shoulders of elected politicians, local MLAs, and MPs with offices in the city. And yet, all these homeless people need a little love, just like each of us. They need everything we all have. Every homeless person should have a court-appointed guardian or social worker. (This is retribution for the politicians’ negligence.) Establishing a homelessness agency at City Hall for the first time is necessary and essential to maintaining a healthy and peaceful atmosphere in the city.

9. Infill

The city belongs to its citizens, and I, the Mayor, and the City Councilors represent them. Without a final, compromise decision by the citizens and the city authorities, no city development project, especially in the city center, should ever be implemented against the citizens’ wishes.

10. Bike lanes

It’s natural that after taking office as mayor, I’ll have to make friends, first with my city councillors, and then with all the politicians in the city, the province of Alberta, and Canada. I’m also considering a few high-profile foreign politicians. But returning to the bike paths, the number of Edmontonians who use them isn’t very large. In winter, they’re covered in snow and are almost never used. As someone who has been involved in natural medicine for years, I can say that the serious health damage caused by winter cycling will only become apparent in later life. Of course, I also state that cycling in the summer, during warm springs, and autumn, provided we’re properly dressed; can bring significant health benefits well into old age. That’s why bike lanes are a controversial topic, and I believe that citizens, not politicians, should decide this in a civic referendum. Where they should be located, how long they should be, and in what conditions they are best used to maintain good health.

Utha Nadauk

Did not respond to list of questions.

Olney Tugwell

1. Council Sentiment

Yes, I agree, the City Council has been off track for the last five years. As Mayor, I recognize that many Edmontonians feel the City Council has strayed from the path that best serves our city. I am determined to rebuild the trust between City Hall and the people it represents. My commitment is to lead with transparency and accountability, ensuring that every decision is shaped by open community engagement and the voices of all Edmontonians. It is time for a renewed focus on putting Edmonton first, capital city first, making the needs and aspirations of our residents central to every policy and initiative. By facilitating meaningful consultation and enabling communities to actively engage in urban development, under the leadership of a Mayor who prioritises transparency. We can restore confidence in local government and chart a course toward a stronger, more united Edmonton.

2. Basic City Services

As Mayor, I would advocate for a district-based model for snow removal, similar to the approach used for waste collection, ensuring that dedicated crews consistently serve the same neighbourhoods to enhance accountability and service quality. To improve mobility across Edmonton, I would prioritize expanding key snow-clearing routes, including major arterials, bus corridors, hospital accesses, and school zones. Leveraging innovative solutions such as GPS-tracked snowplows with real-time public mapping would allow residents to monitor scheduled service for their streets, fostering transparency and responsiveness. This model draws on successful practices in cities like Calgary and Winnipeg and is designed to keep Edmonton moving efficiently during winter months.

3. Taxes

As your mayor, my focus is simple: put Edmonton first. I understand the financial challenges facing residents and businesses, and I believe that every tax dollar must be spent with utmost care and transparency. Edmontonians deserve a municipal government that delivers exceptional core services—such as safe streets, reliable transit, and a robust local economy—while maintaining a fair and sustainable tax burden. I am committed to auditing city budgets, contracts, and partnerships to root out fiscal inefficiencies and eliminate waste. My vision is to ensure that taxpayers see real value for their contributions and that Edmonton’s financial decisions are made in full view of the public. By streamlining spending and prioritizing essential services, we can work toward lowering property taxes and building lasting trust between City Hall and the people it serves. Edmonton’s future depends on bold leadership that is transparent, accountable, and dedicated to responsible stewardship. I invite every Edmontonian to join me in this effort to restore confidence and strengthen the capital city’s foundation.

4. Jobs & Economic Development

As Mayor, I believe Edmonton must take proactive steps to create new sources of revenue rather than relying solely on traditional tax increases. One key initiative I would champion is the establishment of a dedicated Edmonton film office at City Hall to attract and support the film industry within our city. Developing a thriving film sector not only generates significant employment opportunities but also bolsters tourism and elevates Edmonton’s profile as a creative capital.

Furthermore, to stimulate business growth in our downtown core, I will advocate for targeted tax incentives for downtown landlords, with the expectation that these savings will be passed on to new businesses. This approach will help emerging businesses overcome initial financial hurdles, encourage entrepreneurship, and contribute to a more vibrant and resilient local economy. My commitment is to ensure that every action as Mayor is focused on making Edmonton a competitive, innovative, and prosperous city for all residents and businesses.

5. Downtown Revitalization

As Mayor, my commitment is to foster a city built upon accountability, transparency, and practical leadership. Recognizing the ongoing challenges facing Edmonton’s downtown, I would prioritize policies and targeted investments designed to address high commercial vacancy rates and attract both residents and businesses back to the core. This includes collaborating closely with stakeholders on revitalization strategies, supporting initiatives that enhance safety and vibrancy, and providing economic incentives to stimulate business and cultural activity. By focusing on evidence-based solutions and maintaining open lines of communication with community members, I am dedicated to ensuring Edmonton’s downtown is a thriving, safe, and attractive destination for all.

6. Transit, Infrastructure & City Services

As Mayor, I take seriously the concerns regarding construction delays, cost overruns, and the overall coordination of our city’s major infrastructure projects. I am committed to implementing more rigorous oversight and adopting best practices to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget. This includes enhanced project management, greater transparency at every stage, and regular public updates to keep citizens informed. By holding all partners accountable and fostering a culture of efficiency and responsibility, I will work to restore public confidence in how we plan and execute vital transportation and infrastructure initiatives across Edmonton.

7. Core Safety

Ensuring the safety of Edmonton’s downtown and core is a top priority. While there are ongoing challenges, I believe that with focused, collaborative action, we can make significant progress in restoring a sense of security for all. My commitment as Mayor would be to work closely with the Edmonton Police Service, community organizations, and local businesses to implement comprehensive strategies that address crime, support vulnerable populations, and enhance public spaces. This includes increasing visible presence and engagement by officers, investing in preventative social programs, and improving coordination between city services. By fostering strong partnerships and maintaining transparency, we can make downtown a welcoming and safe destination for everyone.

8. Homelessness and encampments

Addressing homelessness and reducing poverty are critical challenges that demand thoughtful, coordinated leadership. Over the past four years, the City has taken steps to respond to these complex issues, but it is clear that more effective, sustainable solutions are needed. As Mayor, I would advocate for a shift away from temporary encampments toward long-term, supportive housing initiatives. This includes working closely with provincial and federal partners to increase funding for affordable housing, as well as supporting innovative models such as small home communities.

Furthermore, I would ensure that city resources are aligned to enhance access to mental health and addiction services, recognizing that many individuals experiencing homelessness face multiple barriers. My administration would prioritize transparent collaboration with community organizations, Indigenous leaders, and local stakeholders to ensure solutions are both compassionate and practical.

By taking a comprehensive and accountable approach, I am committed to building a city where every Edmontonian has the opportunity for safe and stable housing, and where reducing poverty is a central priority for all levels of government.

9. Infill

As your Mayor, I will prioritize transparent decision-making, open communication, and active collaboration with residents. Together, we can shape a future for Edmonton that honours our neighbourhoods, values community input, and creates policies that work for everyone.

As Mayor, I am committed to ensuring that Edmonton’s approach to infill development balances the need for urban density with respect for established neighbourhoods and meaningful public engagement. I recognize that the current bylaw permitting up to eight units per lot has generated significant discussion and concern among residents, many of whom have advocated for a reduction to four units. I believe it is essential that council decisions reflect the perspectives of our communities, and I do not support maintaining the current bylaw without further dialogue and review.

If Edmontonians express a clear preference for amending or repealing the “8-plex rule,” I will work diligently with council to pursue these changes. My approach will prioritize transparent decision-making, open communication, and genuine collaboration with residents across the city. Together, we can develop infill policies that deliver on our goals for affordability and sustainability while honouring the unique character and priorities of our neighbourhoods.

10. Bike lanes

As Mayor, I believe that productive collaboration with the provincial government is essential to advancing the interests of Edmonton and its residents. While I respect the province’s role in supporting municipalities, I also believe that local decision-making must be guided by the unique needs and voices of our communities. Issues such as bike lane infrastructure require thoughtful public consultation and consideration of local circumstances, including Edmonton’s climate and the diverse preferences of our neighbourhoods.

I would actively engage with the provincial government to ensure that their involvement in civic affairs is constructive and respectful of municipal autonomy. Acceptable provincial involvement includes providing resources, sharing best practices, and supporting city-led initiatives that enhance mobility and accessibility for all. However, I do not support unilateral directives that override local decisions without meaningful consultation. My commitment is to foster open dialogue between all levels of government, ensuring that Edmonton’s policies reflect the will of its people and the best interests of the capital city.