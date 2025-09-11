Menu

Canada

One Winnipegger’s trash could be another’s treasure as giveaway weekend returns

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 11, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg's giveaway weekend is right around the corner. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's giveaway weekend is right around the corner. Global News / File
Good news for second-hand treasure hunters: Winnipeg’s fall giveaway weekend is just around the corner.

Residents are being encouraged to put any unwanted items on the curbside this Saturday and Sunday for their fellow Winnipeggers to take away for free.

The giveaway weekend, which runs twice a year, happens throughout the city.

“Our hope for giveaway weekend is to keep as many unwanted items as possible out of the landfill while giving residents the chance to participate in a great community event,” said Coun. Ross Eadie, who chairs the city’s water, waste and environment committee.

“I encourage residents to consider whether their unwanted items could be given a second life with someone who might need it.”

If you’re giving away items, you’re asked to label each item with a sticker or have a sign that says “free,” and make sure to store any items that you don’t want to give away out of sight. You’ll also have to remove any items that haven’t been picked up by Sunday evening.

Among the items that are OK to give away, the city says: books, music, movies, furniture, small appliances, clothing, electronics, sports equipment, construction materials, yard and gardening tools, and kitchen gadgets or dishes, pots and pans.

Items that could be unsafe, including those that may be infested with bed bugs, aren’t allowed. Toilets are also not permitted as giveaway items.

A full list of giveaway weekend rules is available on the city’s website.

Giveaway Weekend in Winnipeg
