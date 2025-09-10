Menu

Health

New Westminster councillor wants provincial regulations around vape shops

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 6:54 pm
1 min read
FILE - A high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus. View image in full screen
FILE - A high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File
A New Westminster, B.C., councillor is calling for more provincial regulations on vape shops in the city.

Daniel Fontaine believes there should be restrictions on where vape shops are allowed to open and how many in an area.

He says there are a lot of vape shops popping up in retail spaces throughout the city and across the Lower Mainland.

Fontaine says he thinks the restrictions need to come from the provincial level.

“What we do is they ask for a business licence, we have very little restrictions we can impose on it,” Fontaine said.

“Especially in a place like the Lower Mainland, where we have 21 separate municipalities, you could have a city that has zoning restrictions and then the next one adjacent to it doesn’t.”

Fontaine says his idea will be debated at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention and if endorsed, it will be forwarded to the province for consideration.

Click to play video: 'Easy access to vape devices for B.C. students'
Easy access to vape devices for B.C. students
