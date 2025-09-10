New Westminster councillor wants provincial regulations around vape shops

Send this page to someone via email

A New Westminster, B.C., councillor is calling for more provincial regulations on vape shops in the city.

Daniel Fontaine believes there should be restrictions on where vape shops are allowed to open and how many in an area.

He says there are a lot of vape shops popping up in retail spaces throughout the city and across the Lower Mainland.

Fontaine says he thinks the restrictions need to come from the provincial level.

“What we do is they ask for a business licence, we have very little restrictions we can impose on it,” Fontaine said.

“Especially in a place like the Lower Mainland, where we have 21 separate municipalities, you could have a city that has zoning restrictions and then the next one adjacent to it doesn’t.”

Fontaine says his idea will be debated at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention and if endorsed, it will be forwarded to the province for consideration.