RSV vaccines free of charge in N.S. for infants under 8 months, adults 75 and older

Nova Scotia says it is making RSV vaccines free of charge for infants under eight months old and adults 75 years and older.

Starting today, adults 75 and older can book their vaccines with pharmacies and the province’s public health agency.

Appointments will start Monday, Sept. 15.

Infants under eight months will be offered their first vaccine dose before they are discharged from the hospital as newborns or through their primary care provider.

RSV is a respiratory virus that can lead to severe complications, including bronchitis and pneumonia.

RSV season typically begins in late fall and lasts until spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025