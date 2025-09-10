Menu

Health

RSV vaccines free of charge in N.S. for infants under 8 months, adults 75 and older

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2025 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Understanding RSV: Symptoms, risks, and prevention'
Understanding RSV: Symptoms, risks, and prevention
Dr. Iris Gorfinkel joins us to discuss RSV, a highly contagious respiratory virus that’s becoming more prominent this winter. While often mistaken for a common cold, RSV poses serious risks, especially for infants, older adults, and those with chronic conditions. Dr. Gorfinkel breaks down why cases are rising, how to tell if you have it, and the best ways to protect yourself – Feb 21, 2025
Nova Scotia says it is making RSV vaccines free of charge for infants under eight months old and adults 75 years and older.

Starting today, adults 75 and older can book their vaccines with pharmacies and the province’s public health agency.

Get weekly health news

Appointments will start Monday, Sept. 15.

Infants under eight months will be offered their first vaccine dose before they are discharged from the hospital as newborns or through their primary care provider.

RSV is a respiratory virus that can lead to severe complications, including bronchitis and pneumonia.

RSV season typically begins in late fall and lasts until spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025

© 2025 The Canadian Press

