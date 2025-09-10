Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Porter Airlines pilots give notice to begin collective bargaining

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
Porter Airlines has been sent written notice from its unionized pilots that the group is set to begin collective bargaining talks for the first time ever, according to the union.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) says it served Porter Airlines a formal written notice of its intentions to work towards its first collective agreement after its pilots officially joined the union in August.

“By joining ALPA last month, the Porter pilots now have a collective voice as we formally begin negotiations for our first collective agreement,” said captain Andrew Axson, chair of the Porter pilots’ Master Executive Council in a release.

“We are excited to have access to ALPA resources as we engage with Porter’s management to enhance both the commercial success of the airline and the well-being of our pilots and their families.”

This comes after ALPA pilots working for Air Canada ratified a deal and averted strike action in late 2024 after more than a year of negotiations with the airline.

“Our goal is to reach a fair contract that recognizes our pilots’ important role in Porter’s success,” Axson said in the release.

“Porter pilots are proud of our profession and where we work. We remain fully invested in both our company’s growth, as well as our customers’ safety and satisfaction. Our contract should reflect the dedication, value, and skill we bring to the airline.”

The news release from the union did not include potential dates or timelines for those talks, and as of publication, Porter Airlines has not issued a statement in response.

