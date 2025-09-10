Mazda recalls 14K vehicles in Canada over crash risk

Send this page to someone via email

Mazda is recalling thousands of vehicles in Canada over an issue with the fuel gauge that could lead to a crash risk.

The recall involves the 2025 model of the Mazda CX-70 and both the 2024 and 2025 models of the Mazda CX-90, the Transport Canada recall notice on Tuesday said.

In total, the company is recalling 14,350 units of the SUVs.

“On certain vehicles, an incorrect fuel level may be displayed on the instrument cluster. As a result, the driver may be unaware of how much fuel is in the tank, and the vehicle could run out of fuel and stall,” the recall notice said.

A sudden loss of engine power could increase the risk of a crash, Transport Canada said.

Mazda will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a dealer to update the body control module software.

However, until repairs are completed, Mazda recommends refuelling your vehicle before the fuel gauge reaches the one-fourth mark.

Owners can also contact Mazda for more information on 1-800-263-4680 or check online if the recall applies to their vehicle, the company said.