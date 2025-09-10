U.S. wholesale inflation fell in August as businesses saw smaller profits

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. producer prices fell unexpectedly last month, dropping 0.1 per cent from July.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which captures inflation in the supply chain before it hits consumers — showed that wholesale inflation decelerated in August after advancing 0.7 per cent in July.

Wholesale services prices fell 0.2 per cent from July on smaller profit margins at retailers and wholesalers, which might be a sign that those companies are absorbing the cost of President Donald Trump’s sweeping taxes on imports.

2:21 Trump vs. Powell: POTUS, Fed chair agree state of U.S. economy is strong, but disagree on interest rates

Compared to a year earlier, producer prices rose 2.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices also fell 0.1 per cent from July and were up 2.8 per cent from a year earlier.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The numbers were lower than economists had forecast.

The wholesale price report came out day before the Labor Department releases its consumer price index. The CPI is expected to show that consumer price inflation picked up slightly last month, rising 0.3 per cent from July, an uptick from a 0.2 per cent increase the month before.

2:09 ‘Every country in the world was ripping us off’: Trump downplays impact of his tariffs on inflation

Compared with a year earlier, consumer prices are expected to have risen 2.9 per cent in August, up from a 2.7 per cent year-over-year increase in July.

Wholesale prices can offer an early look at where consumer inflation might be headed.

Story continues below advertisement

Economists also watch it because some of its components, notably measures of health care and financial services, flow into the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index.