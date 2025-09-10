Menu

U.S. News

U.S. wholesale inflation fell in August as businesses saw smaller profits

By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press
Posted September 10, 2025 9:47 am
1 min read
U.S. dollar View image in full screen
FILE - The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. one dollar bill, March 13, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The Congressional Budget Office said Friday, Dec. 15, that it expects inflation to nearly hit the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate in 2024, as overall growth is expected to slow and unemployment is expected to rise into 2025, according to updated economic projections for the next two years. . (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
U.S. producer prices fell unexpectedly last month, dropping 0.1 per cent from July.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which captures inflation in the supply chain before it hits consumers — showed that wholesale inflation decelerated in August after advancing 0.7 per cent in July.

Wholesale services prices fell 0.2 per cent from July on smaller profit margins at retailers and wholesalers, which might be a sign that those companies are absorbing the cost of President Donald Trump’s sweeping taxes on imports.

Trump vs. Powell: POTUS, Fed chair agree state of U.S. economy is strong, but disagree on interest rates

Compared to a year earlier, producer prices rose 2.6 per cent.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices also fell 0.1 per cent from July and were up 2.8 per cent from a year earlier.

The numbers were lower than economists had forecast.

The wholesale price report came out day before the Labor Department releases its consumer price index. The CPI is expected to show that consumer price inflation picked up slightly last month, rising 0.3 per cent from July, an uptick from a 0.2 per cent increase the month before.

‘Every country in the world was ripping us off’: Trump downplays impact of his tariffs on inflation

Compared with a year earlier, consumer prices are expected to have risen 2.9 per cent in August, up from a 2.7 per cent year-over-year increase in July.

Wholesale prices can offer an early look at where consumer inflation might be headed.

Economists also watch it because some of its components, notably measures of health care and financial services, flow into the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

