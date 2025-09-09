Impact of cyberattack on Nova Scotia Power could be bigger than first thought

Send this page to someone via email

A new report from Nova Scotia’s electric utility says the impact of a sophisticated cyberattack in March could be much broader than first thought.

The privately owned utility said in May that half its customers — about 277,000 ratepayers — may have had personal information stolen by hackers.

But Nova Scotia Power is now saying all 550,000 of its customers may be affected in some way.

The stolen data includes names, birth dates, email addresses, home addresses, customer account information, driver’s licence numbers and, in some cases, bank account numbers and social insurance numbers.

The new estimate comes from a Nova Scotia Power report submitted Friday to the independent Nova Scotia Energy Board, which is investigating the cybersecurity breach.

The utility said in July the breach had also affected former customers, but the company didn’t know how many.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.