Crime

Arrest made in death of Toronto woman found injured in a vehicle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2025 6:15 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. GAC
Police in Toronto say they’ve arrested a man in a homicide case where a woman was found injured in a vehicle last week and died.

Investigators have said they responded to a medical call in the Glenlake Ave. and High Park Ave. area late Friday afternoon, and found 21-year-old Serenity Brown inside a vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Monday, police say a 48-year-old Toronto man was arrested.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have said the death was Toronto’s 30th homicide of the year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

