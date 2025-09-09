Arrest made in death of Toronto woman found injured in a vehicle

Police in Toronto say they’ve arrested a man in a homicide case where a woman was found injured in a vehicle last week and died.
Investigators have said they responded to a medical call in the Glenlake Ave. and High Park Ave. area late Friday afternoon, and found 21-year-old Serenity Brown inside a vehicle.
She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
On Monday, police say a 48-year-old Toronto man was arrested.
He’s been charged with second-degree murder.
Police have said the death was Toronto’s 30th homicide of the year.
