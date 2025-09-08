TTC takes control of running Finch West LRT as line moves toward opening

Send this page to someone via email

Operations of the Finch West LRT have been transferred to the Toronto Transit Commission, moving the route a step closer to finally opening.

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx, which is leading the Finch West’s construction and testing work, said the move took place over the weekend.

“We can confirm that operations control for the Finch West LRT line was transferred to the TTC’s Hillcrest facility this weekend,” a spokesperson said in a statement sent to Global News.

“This transfer is an important step forward and will enable TTC operators and drivers to continue testing and preparing the system for future passenger service.”

It’s a step the Eglinton Crosstown LRT recently took on its long journey toward opening. In practice, it means Toronto’s transit agency takes control of running train testing, instead of the group building the line.

When the Crosstown passed operations to the TTC in mid-June, the Toronto transit agency cautioned it did not mean the line would open imminently.

“We leave it to the province to announce an opening date when we are confident the line is ready for safe and reliable operations,” the TTC said in June.

On Friday, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said he believed the Finch West was progressing faster than the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and, despite being behind it on paper, could open at the same time.

“I think it’s fair to say, love that system, but I think it’s a little more simplified (than Eglinton),” he said. “It essentially runs in a dedicated right of way, the signalling technology has been proven, the vehicles are a little more simplified.”