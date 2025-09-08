Menu

Politics

Winnipeg mayor, committee tout proposed new rules for homeless encampments

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 3:15 pm
Point Douglas encampment concerns
RELATED: Point Douglas residents are alleging a local homeless outreach group helped set up an encampment in their area. Vasilios Bellos has more – May 26, 2025
Winnipeg’s mayor says the city is a step closer to instituting new rules for homeless encampments.

The city’s community services committee unanimously approved an amended motion — which has yet to be approved by full council — that sets clear rules about where encampments aren’t allowed, as well as enforcement priorities.

The motion calls for encampments to be banned near schools, playgrounds, seniors’ facilities, and transit shelters, while also setting limits on daytime encampments elsewhere.

“Residents and businesses across Winnipeg have made it clear: they want action on unsafe and disruptive encampments,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a statement Monday afternoon.

“This amendment strikes a balance — it protects children, families and seniors in sensitive spaces, while recognizing that housing solutions take time.”

The proposal also calls for the city’s public service to work with homelessness outreach providers and to report back to council in two months with a formal policy on encampments.

Enforcement would be carried out by the city’s existing bylaw officers, the mayor said, who would receive additional training. Plans would also be in place to quickly remove debris from vacated encampments.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre), who introduced the motion as well as the amendment, said the proposal is about public safety.

“Encampments near schools, playgrounds, and other family spaces are simply not acceptable,” Gilroy said.

“This amendment is about setting boundaries, keeping people safe, and partnering with outreach providers to connect people with shelter.”

