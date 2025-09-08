Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested, 2 at large in Cross Lake gun incidents, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police to expand gun analysis provincewide'
Winnipeg police to expand gun analysis provincewide
RELATED: Winnipeg police say they’ve teamed up with RCMP to expand its gun analysis capabilities provincewide – May 16, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say two suspects are in custody and two more remain at large after a series of incidents Saturday morning in Cross Lake.

Officers began getting calls just after 5:30 p.m. about a group of suspects in a blue SUV, who were allegedly threatening people with handguns.

A short time later, RCMP located the suspect vehicle, which didn’t stop when police attempted to pull it over. It was later spotted pulling up to a local high school, where four suspects ran into a wooded area.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With the help of a drone, a police dog unit and the RCMP’s emergency response team, two suspects were tracked down and arrested, but the others remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops arrest gun-toting man at shopping mall'
Winnipeg cops arrest gun-toting man at shopping mall
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices