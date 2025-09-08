2 arrested, 2 at large in Cross Lake gun incidents, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say two suspects are in custody and two more remain at large after a series of incidents Saturday morning in Cross Lake.

Officers began getting calls just after 5:30 p.m. about a group of suspects in a blue SUV, who were allegedly threatening people with handguns.

A short time later, RCMP located the suspect vehicle, which didn’t stop when police attempted to pull it over. It was later spotted pulling up to a local high school, where four suspects ran into a wooded area.

With the help of a drone, a police dog unit and the RCMP’s emergency response team, two suspects were tracked down and arrested, but the others remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.