Police investigating after upper body part found along the river shore in Montreal

Montreal police have opened an investigation after what is believed to be a severed head was discovered along the banks of a river in the northern part of the city.
Authorities were called to an area near the Rivière des Prairies on Sunday afternoon, where the remains were located.
Get daily National news
While police would not confirm that the body part is a severed head, sources told Global that the remains found are the upper body “from above the shoulders.”
According to police, the remains are believed to belong to a man, and investigators are working to identify him.
Authorities established a security perimeter around the scene in the Montreal North borough.
The cause of death is still under investigation, and authorities have not ruled out suicide.
- Joly expects aluminum sector to receive ‘hundreds of millions’ in tariff relief
- Nearly half of Canadians support scrapping Temporary Foreign workers program: poll
- Rents in Canada fall for 11th straight month. Which cities saw biggest drops?
- Why doctors are calling for restrictions on ‘very dangerous’ sports betting ads
Comments