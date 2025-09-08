Menu

Canada

Police investigating after upper body part found along the river shore in Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 3:52 pm
Police investigating after head found along river in Montreal
Montreal police are investigating after what is believed to be a severed head was found along the shore of a river in the city's north end. Police say they were called to an intersection on Sunday afternoon near the Rivière des Prairies, where the remains were found. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Montreal police have opened an investigation after what is believed to be a severed head was discovered along the banks of a river in the northern part of the city.

Authorities were called to an area near the Rivière des Prairies on Sunday afternoon, where the remains were located.

While police would not confirm that the body part is a severed head, sources told Global that the remains found are the upper body “from above the shoulders.”

According to police, the remains are believed to belong to a man, and investigators are working to identify him.

Authorities established a security perimeter around the scene in the Montreal North borough.

The cause of death is still under investigation, and authorities have not ruled out suicide.

