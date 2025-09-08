Conciliation scheduled for Monday as Dalhousie University labour dispute drags on

See more sharing options

A conciliation meeting is scheduled for today in Halifax to help end a labour dispute between Dalhousie University and its faculty association.

Two weeks ago, the university locked out about 1,000 professors, librarians and other teaching and support staff, forcing the cancellation of many classes.

Some courses, however, are taught by teaching assistants or part-time instructors who are not part of the union.

The university’s administration has offered a six-per-cent wage increase over three years, but the Dalhousie Faculty Association was pushing for a 14-per-cent wage hike over three years.

A university spokesperson says the school welcomes the chance to return to the bargaining table.

As of July of this year, senior lecturers and professors were earning between a maximum of $123,000 and $217,000 annually.