Canada

Conciliation scheduled for Monday as Dalhousie University labour dispute drags on

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2025 6:59 am
1 min read
Members of the Dalhousie Faculty Association walk a picket line as students arrive on campus to begin the school year at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The first day of school was cancelled for most Dalhousie University students after the university locked members out over a contract dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Members of the Dalhousie Faculty Association walk a picket line as students arrive on campus to begin the school year at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The first day of school was cancelled for most Dalhousie University students after the university locked members out over a contract dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
A conciliation meeting is scheduled for today in Halifax to help end a labour dispute between Dalhousie University and its faculty association.

Two weeks ago, the university locked out about 1,000 professors, librarians and other teaching and support staff, forcing the cancellation of many classes.

Some courses, however, are taught by teaching assistants or part-time instructors who are not part of the union.

The university’s administration has offered a six-per-cent wage increase over three years, but the Dalhousie Faculty Association was pushing for a 14-per-cent wage hike over three years.

A university spokesperson says the school welcomes the chance to return to the bargaining table.

As of July of this year, senior lecturers and professors were earning between a maximum of $123,000 and $217,000 annually.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

