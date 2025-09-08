Menu

Crime

3 residences targeted in Vaughan shootings, police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2025 6:35 am
1 min read
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Global News
York Regional Police are looking into three separate shootings in Vaughan, where houses were targeted over the weekend.

Police say they were called in for a report of a shooting Saturday morning at a residence on Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard, where a man was seen firing multiple shots at a house.

On Sunday morning at around 4 a.m., officers arrived at the area of Pottery Place and Blue Willow Drive for the sound of gunshots and found a vehicle on scene that had been shot.

Police responded to another report of the gunshot sounds within the same hour, but on Allison Ann Way and Via Romano Boulevard, where a home and two vehicles were damaged.

Police say there were people inside all three residences at the time of the incidents, but no one was hurt.

In all three shootings, police say a dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the scene, which they believe was the same vehicle, and that they have found a connection between at least two of the incidents.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

