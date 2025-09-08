3 residences targeted in Vaughan shootings, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are looking into three separate shootings in Vaughan, where houses were targeted over the weekend.

Police say they were called in for a report of a shooting Saturday morning at a residence on Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard, where a man was seen firing multiple shots at a house.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Sunday morning at around 4 a.m., officers arrived at the area of Pottery Place and Blue Willow Drive for the sound of gunshots and found a vehicle on scene that had been shot.

Police responded to another report of the gunshot sounds within the same hour, but on Allison Ann Way and Via Romano Boulevard, where a home and two vehicles were damaged.

Police say there were people inside all three residences at the time of the incidents, but no one was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

In all three shootings, police say a dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the scene, which they believe was the same vehicle, and that they have found a connection between at least two of the incidents.