Money

Powerball lottery players in Missouri and Texas to split nearly US$1.8 billion jackpot

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 7, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
The massive Powerball lottery in the U.S. finally has a winner.

The US$1.787 billion prize — the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history — followed 41 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers.

The last drawing with a jackpot winner happened on May 31.

The winners of last night’s draw, from Missouri and Texas, who overcome astronomical odds to end the lottery game’s three-month drought, will split the the almost US$1.8 billion jackpot.

Each ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of US$893.5 million or a lump sum payment of US$410.3 million.  Both prize options are before taxes. If a winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five per cent each year.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the Powerball number being 17.

Powerball tickets cost US$2 and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The lottery’s remote odds of winning, 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they roll over when no one wins.

Saturday’s windfall is the second-biggest in U.S. lottery history, only trailing the world-record $2.04 billion (U.S.) Powerball jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

The next Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million (U.S.).

Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

With files from Global News.

© 2025 The Associated Press

