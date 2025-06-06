Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘You won again?’ wife asks after Ontario man reveals 2nd big lottery win

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I still don’t believe it’: 5 Toronto-area workers win $60M lotto jackpot'
‘I still don’t believe it’: 5 Toronto-area workers win $60M lotto jackpot
‘I still don’t believe it’: 5 Toronto-area workers win $60M lotto jackpot – Mar 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An auto worker from Oshawa, Ont., has struck it rich for the second time in less than a year while playing the lottery, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

OLG said David Glover, who has been playing lottery tickets for more than four decades, recently won $50,000 on scratch tickets.

The Oshawa native is pretty familiar with how to claim a jackpot, as he also won $250,000 on a scratch ticket last summer, but that has not stopped him from playing every day.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“As part of my daily ritual, I went to the store to buy my tickets. I purchased four, asking the store clerk to give me one of the pretty looking yellow tickets, which ended up being an Instant Super Strike,” Glover told OLG while picking up his winnings.

“I took my ticket over to the store’s ticket checker right away. I didn’t have my glasses on and had to scan it twice to be sure I’d read the prize amount right!”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

After the win was revealed, Glover headed home to tell his wife the news.

“She thought I’d won $5,000, but when I told her to look at the back of my ticket, she was shocked, saying, ‘You won again?’ I called my daughter, and she was very excited too,” Glover recalled. “Winning for a second time has been exhilarating! I never thought I would have this experience again.”

Glover told OLG that he plans to invest his winnings and may also consider taking a trip.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices