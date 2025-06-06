‘You won again?’ wife asks after Ontario man reveals 2nd big lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

An auto worker from Oshawa, Ont., has struck it rich for the second time in less than a year while playing the lottery, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

OLG said David Glover, who has been playing lottery tickets for more than four decades, recently won $50,000 on scratch tickets.

The Oshawa native is pretty familiar with how to claim a jackpot, as he also won $250,000 on a scratch ticket last summer, but that has not stopped him from playing every day.

“As part of my daily ritual, I went to the store to buy my tickets. I purchased four, asking the store clerk to give me one of the pretty looking yellow tickets, which ended up being an Instant Super Strike,” Glover told OLG while picking up his winnings.

“I took my ticket over to the store’s ticket checker right away. I didn’t have my glasses on and had to scan it twice to be sure I’d read the prize amount right!”

After the win was revealed, Glover headed home to tell his wife the news.

“She thought I’d won $5,000, but when I told her to look at the back of my ticket, she was shocked, saying, ‘You won again?’ I called my daughter, and she was very excited too,” Glover recalled. “Winning for a second time has been exhilarating! I never thought I would have this experience again.”

Glover told OLG that he plans to invest his winnings and may also consider taking a trip.