Alberta man wins 3 lottery prizes worth $2.5M total in under 9 months

Winning the lottery has become almost routine for an Alberta man after his third major prize in less than nine months.
David Serkin of Lethbridge, Alta., won $500,000 last August in a Lotto Max draw.
Serkin then won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw in November.
He’s now won again, a $1-million prize in a Lotto 6/49 Classic draw in May that brings his total to $2.5 million.
Serkin says in a statement that he’s retired and a cancer survivor, and that he’s been playing since Lotto 6/49 launched in 1982.
He says he went to Hawaii with his wife after his previous lottery win and now plans to go to Newfoundland.
