Lauther’s leg lifts Roughriders over Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG – Brett Lauther connected on all five field goals attempts to boost the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 21-13 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Saturday’s Banjo Bowl.

Lauther, who went into the game only making 65.7 per cent of his field-goal attempts (23 of 35), was good on kicks from 20, 35 (twice), 41 and 33 yards. He missed a convert.

The win lifted the Roughriders’ CFL-leading record to 10-2, the first time they’ve hit the 10-win mark since 2019 when they finished 13-5 and lost the West Division final to Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers (6-6) held a 13-6 lead at halftime, but their fortunes turned with an injury to starting quarterback Zach Collaros.

Collaros left the game with 5:28 left in the third quarter after being sacked by Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis and fumbling the ball.

Collaros didn’t get up for a few minutes, but did jog to the dressing room to cheers from the 11th consecutive sellout crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium.

The play was successfully challenged by Winnipeg for roughing the passer and the turnover was wiped out.

Collaros had completed nine of 15 pass attempts for 165 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown. He was replaced by Chris Streveler, who was 5-of-9 passing for 39 yards and two picks.

Trevor Harris was 18-of-31 for 239 yards with one interception for Saskatchewan.

Running back A.J. Ouellette had 11 carries for 50 yards and the Riders’ lone five-yard touchdown run.

Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira, who was held to 24 yards on five carries in Saskatchewan’s 34-30 Labour Day Classic win last weekend, rushed 20 times for 83 yards and had two catches for 19 yards.

Ontaria Wilson, the Blue Bombers’ most outstanding rookie last season, led all receivers with five receptions for 89 yards and a 24-yard catch-and-run touchdown in his season debut.

The slotback signed a contract through 2026 on Monday after being waived by the NFL’s New York Jets last month.

Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo connected on field goals from 39 and 34 yards, but missed from 48 and 51. He was good on one convert.

Winnipeg led 3-0 after the first quarter, 13-6 at halftime and 13-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bombers defensive back Redha Kramdi helped set up the game’s first points when he intercepted Harris and Winnipeg took over at their own 32-yard line. After a six-play drive that included a Wilson 29-yard catch, Castillo booted through a 39-yarder at 12:07.

Saskatchewan responded with the Lauther 20-yarder at 1:25 of the second, but Wilson recorded his TD after grabbing a Collaros pass and beating defenders across the goal-line at 5:06 to give Winnipeg a 10-3 lead.

A 45-yard catch by Nic Demski and an 11-yard run by Collaros kept alive a drive that ended with Castillo’s 34-yarder with 3:09 left in the half.

Under more pressure, Collaros threw a pass that was intercepted by Riders defensive back Marcus Sayles with 21 seconds left. The turnover led to a 35-yard Lauther field goal as time expired.

Saskatchewan’s second possession of the third quarter came from DaMarcus Fields’ interception of Collaros. The Roughriders took over at Winnipeg’s 27-yard line and used the turnover for Ouellette’s TD at 8:11.

After Collaros left the game, Castillo missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt.

Saskatchewan opened the fourth quarter with Lauther’s 41-yard field goal to take a 15-13 lead.

Castillo missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt, but Saskatchewan ran it out to the one-yard line. Harris quickly got his team out of trouble with a 48-yard competition to Joe Robustelli.

The Bombers were then called for pass interference, moving the Roughriders to Winnipeg’s 28-yard line. Lauther capped the drive with a 33-yard field goal and 18-13 lead at 8:41.

Streveler was intercepted with under three minutes to play.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Blue Bombers: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, Sept. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2025.