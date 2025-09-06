Weather must change before air quality statements in B.C. can be lifted: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

People living in many parts of British Columbia woke again Saturday morning to a thick blanket of smoke from wildfires burning on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

In downtown Vancouver, the ships on English Bay were barely visible through the haze on Saturday morning, while in the Fraser Valley and B.C. Interior, conditions were forecast to worsen throughout the day.

View image in full screen A ship on English Bay is barely visible through the heavy smoke Saturday morning in this shot from the Global News helicopter. Global News

In some areas around the Thompson-Okanagan region, the air quality health index was forecast to reach the “very high risk” category.

Story continues below advertisement

Special air quality statements issued by Environment Canada earlier in the week remain in place for much of the province. Environment Canada warns that they are expected to last until there is a change in the weather.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said the high-risk areas include some parts of northwest Metro Vancouver, the eastern Fraser Valley, Squamish, Whistler and the Prince George area, while the air quality around Nanaimo and the southern end of Vancouver Island is considered low to moderate risk.

Much of the Interior is considered to be moderate risk.

The special air quality statements are expected to continue for most of British Columbia throughout the weekend and into early next week. Global News

“For the forecast for the weekend and into next week, we’ll continue to see that widespread smoke. Maybe a bit of a break will move in on Wednesday, but we are not tracking any significant rainfall that’s going to move the smoke out of the region,” Schalle said.

Story continues below advertisement

The poor air quality has also prompted a warning from Environment Canada for people to consider postponing or limiting outdoor activities, especially for people who are at high risk, including those with heart and lung conditions or other chronic health problems such as diabetes, people who are pregnant, infants, children and older adults.

Residents are also advised to keep windows and doors closed and consider investing in a portable HEPA air cleaner in their home.

1:56 Experts warn about consequences of prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke

People who must spend time outdoors are advised to wear a well-constructed, well-fitting respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that can help reduce exposure to the fine particles in the smoke.

Environment Canada also warns that heat is also a bigger problem for most people and is advising people to stay cool, drink plenty of water and try to spend time in places with air conditioning and better air quality, such as community centres, libraries and shopping malls.

Story continues below advertisement

Up-to-date information on all the air quality warnings across the province is available online.

The latest smoke forecast is also available at firesmoke.ca.