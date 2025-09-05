Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan’s working population grows as labour force drops

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 7:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s working population grows as labour force drops'
Saskatchewan’s working population grows as labour force drops
WATCH: In a recent report from Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan's working population increased in August compared to July but saw a decrease in the labour force.
According to a new report from Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan’s working population increased by roughly 1,100 people in August compared to July.

Despite that uptick, it also shows there are 4,400 fewer people in the workforce.

The Saskatchewan government says it’s not unusual to see the labour fluctuating month-to-month this time of year. The Opposition, meanwhile, says the government also needs to consider the amount of people leaving the province.

The Stats Can report also shows the Saskatchewan has added 16,500 more jobs within the last year.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

 

