Saskatchewan’s working population grows as labour force drops

According to a new report from Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan’s working population increased by roughly 1,100 people in August compared to July.

Despite that uptick, it also shows there are 4,400 fewer people in the workforce.

The Saskatchewan government says it’s not unusual to see the labour fluctuating month-to-month this time of year. The Opposition, meanwhile, says the government also needs to consider the amount of people leaving the province.

The Stats Can report also shows the Saskatchewan has added 16,500 more jobs within the last year.

