Crime

Video reportedly shows arson at heavily damaged Port Moody business

By Amy Judd & Jennifer Palma Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 9:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Port Moody barbershop in rebuild mode after arson'
Port Moody barbershop in rebuild mode after arson
A Port Moody barbershop and its neighbouring business are now in repair mode after an arson. Police say the barber shop owner was not cooperating with the investigation, though he says he is. Jennifer Palma reports.
Port Moody police say a fire at a strip mall on Wednesday morning was arson.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the mall in the 2900 block of St. John’s Street and found several businesses had gone up in the blaze.

Const. Sam Zacharias, media relations officer for the Port Moody Police Department, said officers are aware of a video circulating online of the incident that appears to show someone lighting something on fire inside Manny’s Barber Shop before running away as the flames ignite.

Click to play video: 'Crews investigating over night fire at Port Moody strip mall'
Crews investigating over night fire at Port Moody strip mall

“This is a very serious offence, a lot of property damage, thankfully, no one was injured,” Zacharias said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But again, anyone with information, anyone with dash camera footage on the St. John’s corridor from 1 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. that morning, they’re asked to contact us.”

Zacharias added that, at this time, the owner of the barber shop is not cooperating with the police investigation.

“So obviously that adds a level of complexity and a layer to the investigation and we’re just working through that,” he added.

It is still too early to determine any motive, Zacharias said.

“We’re alive to all possibilities as to what the potential motive was for this. We don’t know at this time. Our major crime section has been deployed. They are investigating this matter, reviewing and combing through and sifting through lots of different evidence.”

Zacharias said that police know this is a concern for the community.

“There’s a lot of conjecture and talk about this incident in the community at this time,” he said.

“Indications are it’s isolated in its nature.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department.

