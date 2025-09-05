SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays recall reliever Fisher, option Tate

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Braydon Fisher from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, a few hours before the opener of a key weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Fisher has a 4-0 record and 3.03 earned-run average over 41 appearances for the Blue Jays this season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year'
Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year

The 25-year-old rookie was optioned to the Bisons on Aug. 21, a day before starter Shane Bieber was activated from the injured list.

Story continues below advertisement

Also Friday, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Dillon Tate to Buffalo. He did not record a decision and had a 4.26 ERA over eight appearances.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto entered play against New York with a three-game lead on the second-place Yankees in the American League East Division standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices