Blue Jays recall reliever Fisher, option Tate

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Braydon Fisher from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, a few hours before the opener of a key weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Fisher has a 4-0 record and 3.03 earned-run average over 41 appearances for the Blue Jays this season.

The 25-year-old rookie was optioned to the Bisons on Aug. 21, a day before starter Shane Bieber was activated from the injured list.

Also Friday, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Dillon Tate to Buffalo. He did not record a decision and had a 4.26 ERA over eight appearances.

Toronto entered play against New York with a three-game lead on the second-place Yankees in the American League East Division standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.