Crime

Spike in overdoses, including 2 deaths, prompts health alert in Guelph area

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service. View image in full screen
Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
With two deaths and dozens of overdoses over the past two weeks, a health alert remains in effect for the Guelph-Wellington County area.

The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy first issued a health alert on Aug. 29 after someone died and 19 others overdosed.

The agency says that over the past week, there was a second death, as well as 25 other drug poisonings.

Get weekly health news

The WGDS says this is twice the number the area saw over the same period in 2024.

It says the rise in overdoses is probably connected to sedatives and veterinary tranquillizers, such as benzodiazepines, xylazine and medetomidine, noting that these are not opioids, so naloxone will not reverse their effects.

The agency says naloxone should still be used in case of an overdose, as opioids could still be involved.

“The unregulated drug supply is currently unpredictable and highly potent, particularly with substances that appear beige or light yellow,” a release warns.

“Recent poisonings have caused severe sedation, slowed breathing, and slowed heart rate.”

