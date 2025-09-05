Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Police say gunfire in South Surrey linked to extortion case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 8:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police say shots fired in South Surrey linked to extortion case'
Police say shots fired in South Surrey linked to extortion case
Police believe the gunshots fired in South Surrey early this morning are related to an ongoing extortion investigation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Surrey, B.C., say they believe an early morning shooting in a residential neighbourhood is linked to “an ongoing extortion investigation.”

Police say the shooting happened around 3:50 a.m., when officers responded to reports in the 14300 block of 28 Avenue, in a tree-lined neighbourhood of multimillion-dollar homes on large lots.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators say they found several shell casings upon arrival, but no homes in the area have been damaged and no one was injured.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the shooting are asked to contact investigators immediately.

Police in the area have been investigating extortion targeting the South Asian business community, with some cases being linked to the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Trending Now

Politicians including Premier David Eby and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre have urged Ottawa to designate the gang as a terrorist entity.

Story continues below advertisement

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said in July it received more than 70 extortion-related tips in an 18-month period.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices