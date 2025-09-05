Menu

Sports

Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen to miss rest of season due to knee surgery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen (83) looks on from the bench during the second half of a CFL game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Saturday, June 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen (83) looks on from the bench during the second half of a CFL game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Saturday, June 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen will miss the rest of the CFL season due to a left knee injury.

Head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed the news on the eve of the Banjo Bowl between the Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

O’Shea says Schoen will undergo surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Schoen suffered the tear in Week 4 but tried rehabilitation in an attempt to get back on the field this season.

The knee started hurting again when he returned last week and the decision was made to undergo surgery.

Schoen tore the same left ACL last season.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

