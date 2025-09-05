Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen to miss rest of season due to knee surgery

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen will miss the rest of the CFL season due to a left knee injury.

Head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed the news on the eve of the Banjo Bowl between the Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

O’Shea says Schoen will undergo surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Schoen suffered the tear in Week 4 but tried rehabilitation in an attempt to get back on the field this season.

The knee started hurting again when he returned last week and the decision was made to undergo surgery.

Schoen tore the same left ACL last season.