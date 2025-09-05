Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2nd BC Ferries passenger in 2 days goes overboard into ocean

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries passenger overboard for 2nd straight day'
BC Ferries passenger overboard for 2nd straight day
For the second day in a row, BC Ferries crews had to rescue a passenger who went overboard.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For the second day in a row, BC Ferries crews had to rescue a passenger who went overboard.

The person fell off the Spirit of British Columbia on its 5 p.m. sailing on Thursday from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

Crews were able to locate the passenger and transfer them to a Coast Guard hovercraft.

BC Emergency Health Services were waiting for the individual at Swartz Bay and they were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This incident follows a similar one on Wednesday afternoon after a person went overboard from the Spirit of Vancouver Island after leaving Tsawwassen.

That passenger was reported to be in stable condition.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries passenger goes overboard'
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard
Trending Now

BC Ferries has not provided any details as to how the incidents happened.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices