2nd BC Ferries passenger in 2 days goes overboard into ocean

For the second day in a row, BC Ferries crews had to rescue a passenger who went overboard.

The person fell off the Spirit of British Columbia on its 5 p.m. sailing on Thursday from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

Crews were able to locate the passenger and transfer them to a Coast Guard hovercraft.

BC Emergency Health Services were waiting for the individual at Swartz Bay and they were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

This incident follows a similar one on Wednesday afternoon after a person went overboard from the Spirit of Vancouver Island after leaving Tsawwassen.

That passenger was reported to be in stable condition.

BC Ferries has not provided any details as to how the incidents happened.