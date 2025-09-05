Dalhousie professors locked out: Conciliation meeting Monday with university, union

Send this page to someone via email

A conciliation meeting is set for Monday in the contract dispute between Halifax’s Dalhousie University and its faculty association with more than 1,000 members.

The Dalhousie Faculty Association and the university both say they welcome the opportunity to get back to the bargaining table.

The university locked out professors, librarians and other teaching staff on Aug. 20 after it was unable to reach an agreement with the union.

The current contract expired June 30, and Dalhousie has offered two per cent wage increases in each year of a three-year deal.

Dalhousie’s faculty association has proposed increases of 3.75 per cent in the first year, 4.75 per cent in the second, and 5.75 per cent in the third.

The association is holding a rally today in support of members who the union says work under “precarious” short-term contracts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.