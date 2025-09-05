Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Dalhousie professors locked out: Conciliation meeting Monday with university, union

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dalhousie semester begins amid faculty lockout'
Dalhousie semester begins amid faculty lockout
Dalhousie semester begins amid faculty lockout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A conciliation meeting is set for Monday in the contract dispute between Halifax’s Dalhousie University and its faculty association with more than 1,000 members.

The Dalhousie Faculty Association and the university both say they welcome the opportunity to get back to the bargaining table.

The university locked out professors, librarians and other teaching staff on Aug. 20 after it was unable to reach an agreement with the union.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The current contract expired June 30, and Dalhousie has offered two per cent wage increases in each year of a three-year deal.

Dalhousie’s faculty association has proposed increases of 3.75 per cent in the first year, 4.75 per cent in the second, and 5.75 per cent in the third.

Trending Now

The association is holding a rally today in support of members who the union says work under “precarious” short-term contracts.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices