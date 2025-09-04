Arrest made in north Edmonton playground arson, 2nd suspect sought

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been arrested and charged with torching a playground at a school in north Edmonton earlier this summer and police said they are searching for a second suspect.

The fire was set around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, at St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School near 122 Avenue and 128 Street.

Our Global 1 news helicopter captured the scene, where thick, black smoke billowed into the sky. The fire was put out about 20 minutes later and school itself was untouched, but the playground was severely damaged.

Two slides, a bridge, two canopies, and aluminum structure and the rubber surface were all destroyed.

About a week after the fire, EPS confirmed it was investigating the fire as arson and released images of people of interest in the case.

On Thursday, police said one man had been arrested and a second one was being sought.

Rayden Bigstone, 20, has been charged with arson causing damage to property. His next court date is Oct. 20.

A province-wide warrant has been issued for Darius Bigstone, 20 (pictured below) who is currently at large and is also wanted on a charge of arson causing damage to property.

View image in full screen Darius Bigstone, 20, is wanted for arson after the playground at St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School in July 12, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

The playground was replaced just last year, following a nearly 10-year effort by the school’s parent association to raise $250,000 for the project, which was also supported by a pair of provincial government grants.

The Sherbrooke Community League and St. Pius X Parent Association have launched a fundraiser to help repair and rebuild the playground, with a goal of $50,000. As of Thursday, $11,281 had been donated.

The playground remains closed.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Darius Bigstone is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.