North Edmonton playground fire as arson: Police

The Edmonton Police Service will be providing more information on Wednesday afternoon, and this story will be updated accordingly.

Days after a new playground on the north side was destroyed in a fire, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed the blaze was deliberately lit.

The fire was set around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, at St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School near 122 Avenue and 128 Street.

The fire was put out about 20 minutes later, but it left the playground severely damaged.

The school itself was untouched but two slides, a bridge, two canopies, and aluminum structure and the rubber paving surface were all destroyed in the arson.

This playground was replaced just last year, following a nearly 10-year effort by the school’s parent association to raise $250,000 for the project, which was also supported by a pair of provincial government grants.

Police said the playground will remain closed until further notice, as investigators look into the arson.

Police closed St. Pius X Elementary School playground following a fire that destroyed the structure on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The school said operations for a daycare and summer camp programs at the school will continue as planned with safety protocols in place, including air-quality monitoring to ensure the safety of people on-site.

The Sherbrooke Community League and St. Pius X Parent Association have launched a fundraiser to help repair and rebuild the playground, with a goal of $50,000.

Anyone with dash camera or security camera footage from the area of 122 Avenue and 128 Street between 7 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. on Saturday morning are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.