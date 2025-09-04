Menu

Canada

Victims of Quebec weekend plane crash identified, investigation continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
Provincial police in Quebec have confirmed two people are dead following a plane crash near La Tuque in the Mauricie region. A helicopter belonging to provincincial police had to be used to recover the two victims.
Provincial police in Quebec have confirmed two people are dead following a plane crash near La Tuque in the Mauricie region. A helicopter belonging to provincincial police had to be used to recover the two victims. Photo of one taken on Sunday, July 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The victims of a plane crash over the weekend in La Tuque, in the province’s Mauricie region, have been identified.

The victims are Valérie Fortier, 42, of St-Valère, and Jean-Pier Godin, 41, of Ste-Eulalie.

Fortier, a dairy farmer, was the president of Agricultrices du Québec, which promoted women working in the agriculture sector.

The organization paid tribute in a social media post, describing her as a mother, an entrepreneur, a farmer and an exceptional woman with a contagious and inspiring passion.

Quebec provincial police say the crash happened Sunday around 5 p.m. in an isolated forest near Highway 457, not far from the Casey airfield.

The Transportation Safety Board said the crash is under investigation and the coroner’s office, which confirmed the identities of the victims, said the office has been assigned to look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

