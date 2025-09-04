Victims of Quebec weekend plane crash identified, investigation continues

See more sharing options

The victims of a plane crash over the weekend in La Tuque, in the province’s Mauricie region, have been identified.

The victims are Valérie Fortier, 42, of St-Valère, and Jean-Pier Godin, 41, of Ste-Eulalie.

Fortier, a dairy farmer, was the president of Agricultrices du Québec, which promoted women working in the agriculture sector.

The organization paid tribute in a social media post, describing her as a mother, an entrepreneur, a farmer and an exceptional woman with a contagious and inspiring passion.

Quebec provincial police say the crash happened Sunday around 5 p.m. in an isolated forest near Highway 457, not far from the Casey airfield.

The Transportation Safety Board said the crash is under investigation and the coroner’s office, which confirmed the identities of the victims, said the office has been assigned to look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.