Crime

Halifax teen arrested after picture on school property with airsoft gun: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 4, 2025 11:23 am
1 min read
Rise in school violence across Nova Scotia leads province to update code of conduct
A Halifax-area teen was arrested this week after police allege they posted a picture of themself on school property with what appeared to be a firearm while making threats against staff and students.

RCMP said they received a report about the online post at around 3 p.m. Tuesday — two days before the school year began.

A 16-year-old from Middle Sackville was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Police noted that officers later learned the firearm was an airsoft gun.

RCMP said they’re reminding students to “think carefully” before posting content that could be perceived as a threat.

“Think before you post,” RCMP spokesperson Const. Mandy Edwards said in a release.

“A social media post intended to appear ‘cool’ could have lasting criminal consequences.”

The teen was released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

Auditor says N.S. needs better prevention to address rising school violence
