BCGEU strike Day 3: Union escalates job action with expanded picket lines

The BC General Employees’ Union is escalating job action on Thursday as it enters day three of strike action across the province.

The union, BCGEU, says there is no indication that the B.C. government’s Public Service Agency is willing to return to the table with an improved offer, and as a result, picket lines have expanded on Thursday morning to include nearly 90 workers at the Ministry of Finance at 900 Howe Street in downtown Vancouver.

This is the third consecutive day of picketing in the BCGEU’s campaign, which involves more than 34,000 bargaining unit members.

“BCGEU members in the public service deliver the essential services British Columbians depend on every day, and they deserve wages that reflect the value of the critical work done by workers, including wildfire fighters, social workers and court clerks,” Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee, said in a statement.

“The employer’s refusal to put forward a wage proposal that meaningfully addresses the affordability crisis leaves us no choice but to escalate job action.”

The union is asking for a raise of 8.25 per cent over two years, while the province is offering 3.5 per cent over two years.

On Wednesday, B.C.’s Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said they need to ensure a fair deal is reached “in the context of the global challenges we’re facing right now, particularly the trade war.”

“We believe this is a fair mandate we’re operating within.”