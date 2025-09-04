‘Impossible to fathom’: Ontario mayor addresses community over sexual assault of toddler

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Welland, Ont., says the family of a toddler who police say was sexually assaulted during a break-in has “the unwavering support of your community,” adding that “this act of violence has shaken our city to its core.”

Mayor Frank Campion issued a statement on Wednesday following a weekend attack that sent a little girl to an out-of-region hospital.

Campion said the incident is “impossible to fathom.”

“As a parent, I cannot begin to imagine the pain this family is living through. The love and compassion we have for our children, and our concern for their well-being, is beyond words, and to think of a young child being harmed in this way shakes every parent to their core,” he wrote.

“On behalf of the City of Welland, I want to express our deepest sorrow and support for the child and family affected by this incident. To the family, please know that your privacy, safety, and healing are of the utmost importance, and you have the unwavering support of your community.”

Niagara Regional Police say they received a “medical assistance call involving a child under the age of 5” just before 9 a.m. Sunday in Welland.

Police say when officers arrived, they noticed the front door showed signs of being forced open. The child was assessed at the home and paramedics transported them to hospital for advanced care, where they were said to be in stable condition as of Monday. On Wednesday, police said that “the child remains in hospital receiving care.”

Campion also thanked Welland fire and emergency services and Niagara Regional Police for their response before ending his message with a call to the provincial and federal governments “to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are dealt with severely by the courts and kept off our streets.”

“Together, as neighbours, parents, and friends, we must remain united and do all we can to protect our children and each other.”

Daniel Senecal, 25, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16, assault, assault/choking, break and enter, and sexual interference with a person under 16 in connection with the case.

According to court documents obtained by Global News, Senecal previously spent time in custody for sexual assault in connection with a September 2021 incident, also in Welland.