Canada

SaskPower posts $136 million first-quarter loss

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 8:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SaskPower reports first quarter loss of $136 million'
SaskPower reports first quarter loss of $136 million
WATCH: SaskPower is reporting a net loss of $136 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year. The utility says the decline stems from a $45-million drop in revenue and $83 million in higher expenses, driven by fuel, maintenance and the federal carbon price.
SaskPower is reporting a net loss of $136 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The utility says the decline stems from a $45-million drop in revenue and $83 million in higher expenses, driven by fuel, maintenance and the federal carbon price.

SaskPower also paused collecting the federal carbon charge in April, which cost the Crown about $59 million in revenue.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

