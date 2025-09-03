SaskPower posts $136 million first-quarter loss

See more sharing options

SaskPower is reporting a net loss of $136 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The utility says the decline stems from a $45-million drop in revenue and $83 million in higher expenses, driven by fuel, maintenance and the federal carbon price.

SaskPower also paused collecting the federal carbon charge in April, which cost the Crown about $59 million in revenue.

