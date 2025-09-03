Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal transit constables should be better armed, says workplace safety board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2025 3:55 pm
1 min read
Special constables from the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) lock the doors to the metro station as metro and buses discontinue service due to the strike by maintenance workers in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Special constables from the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) lock the doors to the metro station as metro and buses discontinue service due to the strike by maintenance workers in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s workplace safety board says Montreal’s transit constables fear for their security and should be better armed.

Its recommendation is included in a report the board produced for the public transit agency in response to two complaints about constables’ safety in the network.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report, however, does not say what additional weapons should be given to the constables, who already have access to batons, handcuffs, and pepper-spray.

The union representing transit constables says its members should be armed with electroshock weapons, such as Tasers.

Montreal’s transit agency has said there’s been a rise in calls to constables involving disruptive behaviour in the network.

Trending Now

Its leadership has also complained that the metro system has become a last-resort shelter for people struggling with drug addiction and mental illness.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices