Surrey city councillor Linda Annis launches 2026 mayoral bid

Send this page to someone via email

The 2026 municipal elections are still more than a year away, but a well known name is already throwing her hat in the ring in the race to be the next mayor of Surrey.

Surrey city councillor Linda Annis launched her campaign for the city’s top job on Wednesday.

Annis, who also serves as the executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, will run under Surrey First banner.

At her launch event, Annis took aim at current Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, who she accused of focusing on opposition to the Surrey police transition at the expense of other issues facing the community.

5:54 Mayor Brenda Locke speaks about ’emotional day’ as Surrey Police Service becomes police of jurisdiction

“Keeping Surrey safe has to be the single biggest priority for our Surrey mayor and council, so instead of picking fights with the provincial government or the police board or Surrey Police Service, city council should be picking fights with gangs, extortionists and drug dealers,” Annis said.

Story continues below advertisement

Locke was elected in the 2022 vote on a pledge to reverse the transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force, a battle with the provincial government that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Well, you know, it’s democracy so anybody can run — even Councillor Annis,” Locke said in response to the news.

“I think everybody knows the growth of the city is outstripping our amenities, and its important for the public to know that Coun. Annis has voted against every single public amenity, every capital project that we have ever put forward.”

Annis told reporters her priorities as mayor would be public safety, transparency around government spending and reopening the conversation about light rail transit.

“There’s a lot to do to get our city ready for the future it wants and deserves, so I want to use this time to have some serious conversations with the Surrey voters and taxpayers,” she said.

“We have to pay catchup after this term where so little was done. The next election is all about getting Surrey ready to be B.C.’s biggest city.”

Annis is currently serving her second term on council, and received the most votes of any councillor elected in 2022.

British Columbia will hold its next round of municipal elections on Oct. 17, 2026.