Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘You got it?’: Winnipeg care home residents open life advice hotline

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 8:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘You got it?’: Winnipeg care home residents open life advice hotline'
‘You got it?’: Winnipeg care home residents open life advice hotline
Seeking direction? Look no further than the Misericordia Place Life Advice Hotline. Residents at the Winnipeg care home have opened a phone line with 10 recorded bits of advice on several topics. Iris Dyck reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Seeking direction? Look no further than the Misericordia Place Life Advice Hotline.

Residents at the Winnipeg care home have opened a phone line with 10 recorded bits of advice on several topics: love, how to dress, and even how to hunt a moose.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The project was spearheaded by Misericordia’s artist-in-residence program, which offers art and creative workshops to residents.

“I find it can be disarming to ask someone, oh, can you make a drawing with me? And then we end up having conversations and talking and getting to know each other in different ways than if we were just having a conversation,” said artist-in-residence Natalie Baird.

Click the video above to learn more about the phone line and hear some wise words from the residents.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices