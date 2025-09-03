‘You got it?’: Winnipeg care home residents open life advice hotline

Send this page to someone via email

Seeking direction? Look no further than the Misericordia Place Life Advice Hotline.

Residents at the Winnipeg care home have opened a phone line with 10 recorded bits of advice on several topics: love, how to dress, and even how to hunt a moose.

The project was spearheaded by Misericordia’s artist-in-residence program, which offers art and creative workshops to residents.

“I find it can be disarming to ask someone, oh, can you make a drawing with me? And then we end up having conversations and talking and getting to know each other in different ways than if we were just having a conversation,” said artist-in-residence Natalie Baird.

Click the video above to learn more about the phone line and hear some wise words from the residents.