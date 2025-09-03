‘You got it?’: Winnipeg care home residents open life advice hotline

Seeking direction? Look no further than the Misericordia Place Life Advice Hotline.
Residents at the Winnipeg care home have opened a phone line with 10 recorded bits of advice on several topics: love, how to dress, and even how to hunt a moose.
The project was spearheaded by Misericordia’s artist-in-residence program, which offers art and creative workshops to residents.
“I find it can be disarming to ask someone, oh, can you make a drawing with me? And then we end up having conversations and talking and getting to know each other in different ways than if we were just having a conversation,” said artist-in-residence Natalie Baird.
