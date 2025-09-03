Menu

Politics

First Nations leaders to meet in Winnipeg to talk major infrastructure projects

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2025 8:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Assembly of First Nations meets in Winnipeg this week'
Assembly of First Nations meets in Winnipeg this week
RELATED: The federal government’s major projects legislation, closing the infrastructure gap on First Nations, and federal budget expectations are expected to be discussed at this week’s annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations. Katherine Dornian reports.
The Assembly of First Nations’ annual general assembly is expected to kick off this morning in Winnipeg, where the federal government’s major infrastructure legislation is set to be debated.

The bill, which passed in June, has seen strong opposition from some First Nations leaders and community members who fear it will infringe on their inherent rights.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the assembly will hear diverse opinions, including from First Nations leaders who are in support, who are reluctant and some who lack information.

One draft resolution calls for First Nations infrastructure ventures to be included in the national push for projects.

The assembly recently put forth a pre-budget submission to the federal government recommending $800 million over the next two years to support a First Nations review of national interest projects.

Other topics expected to come up during the three-day assembly include child welfare reform, repatriation of artifacts from around the world, policing, the toxic drug crisis and closing the First Nations infrastructure gap.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba First Nations demand change to wildfire strategy'
Manitoba First Nations demand change to wildfire strategy
© 2025 The Canadian Press

