Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Surrey School District faces expensive portable removal costs

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 8:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey faces hefty price-tag to remove portables'
Surrey faces hefty price-tag to remove portables
While the Surrey School District looks to add new classrooms, it's also facing the expensive prospect of getting rid of the old ones. Angela Jung reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Surrey School District says it is facing the expensive prospect of getting rid of old portables that are no longer in use.

Modular buildings are being used in school districts across B.C. to help deal with a ballooning student population, but Surrey’s District Parent Advisory Council says the cost to remove the portables they are replacing is more than $100,000 each.

They said the province is not providing any funds to cover that cost.

As a result, with an already tight budget, the district is letting them sit empty.

“We’ve asked that when new additions are budgeted for and built throughout our district, it’s funded by the province,” Gary Tymoschuk, Chair of the Surrey Board of Education, said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’ve asked for funds to remove those portables that will no longer be needed, but the province has not budgeted for or paid for any portable moves or relocations or removals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tymoschuk also said the portables are taking up valuable space.

“When it’s on play fields, it takes away from the opportunity for kids to be able to play in those spaces,” he said.

“And in some cases, we’ve got them as well on parking lots, and that just creates complications for our staff coming to work. They’re all trying to jockey for positions, first-come, first-served, to find a parking spot or try to, perhaps, you know, park on the street half a block away, or whatever the case may be.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Surrey school overcrowding'
Surrey school overcrowding

B.C.’s Minister of Education and Child Care, Lisa Beare, agreed that removing portables should be in the operating costs for any school district.

“So we’re going to continue to work with districts,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Minister (of Infrastructure Bowinn Ma) and her ministry are going to continue to work with districts to support them on builds and what new infrastructure and how to address the infrastructure needs they have moving forward.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices