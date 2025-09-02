Elk shot, antlers sawed off in Squamish Valley over Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers in British Columbia are investigating after someone shot and left an elk in the Squamish Valley over the Labour Day long weekend.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the dead bull elk was found and reported near the Ashlu River on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the animal had been shot and its antlers sawed off.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officials believe the elk was shot sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday. They believe the antlers were cut off Saturday afternoon.

Conservation officers say the location is a short distance from a provincial recreation site and several camping areas.

Officers believe someone in the area may have witnessed the animal being shot or having its antlers removed.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277.