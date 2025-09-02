Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in the back in Surrey, suspect arrested

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 4:16 pm
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Surrey on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Surrey on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. Global News
A stabbing in Surrey Monday night has left one man in hospital.

The Surrey Police Service said RCMP officers were called to the area of 143 Street and 103 Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Mounties found the victim, who had been stabbed in the back, at the scene.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and police remained at the scene on Tuesday collecting evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey police at 604-599-0502.

