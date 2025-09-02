Menu

Health

Much of Alberta, Saskatchewan under a blanket of wildfire smoke, air quality warnings

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2025 2:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfires and Poor air quality: Canada’s new normal — expert says'
Wildfires and Poor air quality: Canada’s new normal — expert says
WATCH (Aug. 4, 2025): Over the course of the summer -- almost every Canadian province or territory has been hit to some degree by wildfires. In addition to the damage caused directly by these fires -- Canadians have also experienced the impact -- with poor air-quality at times across the country – Aug 4, 2025
Smoke in much of Alberta and western Saskatchewan is causing very poor air quality, while wildfires continue to rage in Canada’s north.

Environment Canada has issued air quality warnings for regions of both Prairie provinces, saying smoke is also reducing visibility in some areas.

In Calgary the air quality health index was rated as “very high risk” Tuesday morning, and although conditions were forecast to improve throughout the day, the national weather agency said conditions were also expected to vary widely from hour to hour across the region.

The weather office says those most at risk, including adults aged 65 and up, babies and people with pre-existing health conditions, should avoid strenuous activities.

They should also seek medical help if they experience anything like eye, throat and nose irritation, coughing or chest pains.

Environment Canada says heavy smoke from wildfires burning in northern and western Canada continues to be a problem on Tuesday over much of Alberta and Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says heavy smoke from wildfires burning in northern and western Canada continues to be a problem on Tuesday over much of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Global News

The warning comes as wildfires in the Northwest Territories, including one not far from the hamlet of Fort Providence, forced hundreds to flee their homes.

The fire southwest of Yellowknife has so far scorched 1,020 square kilometres of land.

RCMP say officers are conducting patrols in Fort Providence, but calls for service from those who remain in the community are hindering firefighting efforts

With files from Global News.

Click to play video: 'Kinew fires back at U.S. threats over wildfire smoke in Canada: ‘No place for that in politics’'
Kinew fires back at U.S. threats over wildfire smoke in Canada: ‘No place for that in politics’
© 2025 The Canadian Press

