Much of Alberta, Saskatchewan under a blanket of wildfire smoke, air quality warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Smoke in much of Alberta and western Saskatchewan is causing very poor air quality, while wildfires continue to rage in Canada’s north.

Environment Canada has issued air quality warnings for regions of both Prairie provinces, saying smoke is also reducing visibility in some areas.

In Calgary the air quality health index was rated as “very high risk” Tuesday morning, and although conditions were forecast to improve throughout the day, the national weather agency said conditions were also expected to vary widely from hour to hour across the region.

The weather office says those most at risk, including adults aged 65 and up, babies and people with pre-existing health conditions, should avoid strenuous activities.

They should also seek medical help if they experience anything like eye, throat and nose irritation, coughing or chest pains.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Environment Canada says heavy smoke from wildfires burning in northern and western Canada continues to be a problem on Tuesday over much of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Global News

The warning comes as wildfires in the Northwest Territories, including one not far from the hamlet of Fort Providence, forced hundreds to flee their homes.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fire southwest of Yellowknife has so far scorched 1,020 square kilometres of land.

RCMP say officers are conducting patrols in Fort Providence, but calls for service from those who remain in the community are hindering firefighting efforts

With files from Global News.