Teen on dirt bike killed in crash with train: Manitoba RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Manitoba say they’re looking into a fatal crash Sunday afternoon between a train and a dirt bike.

Officers were called to the scene, a railway crossing on Pleasant Road south of Highway 15 in the RM of Springfield, just after 1 p.m.

Police said the dirt bike rider, a 15-year-old from Steinbach, was headed south when he collided with a westbound CN train. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of CN police and a forensic collision reconstructionist.