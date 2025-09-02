Menu

Traffic

Teen on dirt bike killed in crash with train: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 1:11 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
RCMP in Manitoba say they’re looking into a fatal crash Sunday afternoon between a train and a dirt bike.

Officers were called to the scene, a railway crossing on Pleasant Road south of Highway 15 in the RM of Springfield, just after 1 p.m.

Police said the dirt bike rider, a 15-year-old from Steinbach, was headed south when he collided with a westbound CN train. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of CN police and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

