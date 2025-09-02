Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police appoint former grand chief Sheila North as Indigenous advisor

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
Sheila North speaks to media on Sept. 2, 2025, at Winnipeg police headquarters. View image in full screen
Sheila North speaks to media on Sept. 2, 2025, at Winnipeg police headquarters. Randall Paull / Global News
Winnipeg police say the appointment of their first Indigenous relations advisor is an important step toward reconciliation.

The police service announced the appointment of Sheila North to the role on Tuesday.

North, the former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, has also worked as a journalist, among other roles, including with the International Commission on Missing Persons. She also served as executive director of external Indigenous relations at the University of Winnipeg.

“Reconciliation is about action; we have engaged with Indigenous communities to move forward together, fostering stronger relationships and continued collaboration,” police Chief Gene Bowers said in a statement.

“The creation of this role represents a meaningful step in strengthening our connection with Indigenous peoples.”

North’s role is centred around providing guidance and advice to police management on issues of Indigenous engagement and reconciliation.

“I look forward to helping renew and rebuild relationships between the Winnipeg Police Service and the First Nations, Metis, and Inuit people who live in our city and province,” North said.

“Any opportunity to make Winnipeg safer and more welcoming is one we can’t afford to miss.”

Click to play video: 'Indigenous, Black patients waiting longer to be seen in Winnipeg ERs: report'
Indigenous, Black patients waiting longer to be seen in Winnipeg ERs: report
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

